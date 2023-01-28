Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

3 Dead, 4 Injured At Shooting Early Saturday In The Benedict Canyon Area

By  Rebecca Gutierrez  and Julia Paskin
Published Jan 28, 2023 9:45 AM
A line of yellow police tape stretches over a sidewalk at night
Authorities are investigating a mass shooting overnight in the Benedict Canyon area that killed three people and wounded four others.
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Three people have been killed and four more injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of L.A. just below Mulholland Drive.

What we know so far

The L.A. Fire Department responded to the shooting at 2:35 a.m. on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive off of Oak Pass Road. Police and fire officials said multiple 911 calls reported the shooting.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and were found in a vehicle. Authorities said two people are in critical condition, two more are hospitalized but stable.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

L.A. mayor reacts

Karen Bass said in an interview with our newsroom this morning that she was informed the people killed were visiting Los Angeles.

"I don't know the circumstances of what happened," Bass said, "but what I do know is that there was a tremendous loss of life."

The backstory

Although the circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, there have been previous incidents of fatal shootings taking place during house parties at homes rented in that neighborhood, which has many upscale residences.

LAPD officials have confirmed that the property where the shootings took place is a “short term rental.” Investigators are interviewing other people staying at the residence, as well as neighbors. They are also seeking any surveillance video in the area that could aid the investigation.

The context

This latest shooting took place just a week after 11 people were killed and nine injured in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as we learn more.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Corrected January 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM PST
An earlier version of the headline incorrectly gave the date as Sunday.
Related Stories