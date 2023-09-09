Support for LAist comes from
News

13th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives In LA

By  Fiona Ng  and Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 9, 2023 10:32 AM
A woman with dark brown skin wearing a pink and black bicycle helmet and a T-shirt walks away from the open door of a green bus. A lighter-skinned woman with straight dark hair and glasses, turned to face her and away from the viewer, has one hand on her arm. The first woman is holding two bottles of water in one hand and yellow Manila envelopes in the other.
Migrants who arrived in Los Angeles minutes prior disembark a bus to enter St. Anthony’s Croation Catholic Church to receive support services on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Topline:

Another bus from Texas carrying asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles this morning. There were 46 people aboard, including 15 children.

The details: That makes it the 13th bus in nearly three months sent here by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in what critics have decried as a "political stunt" to send asylum seekers to blue states. Today's bus carried asylum seekers from Colombia, Honduras, Mexico and other countries.

The L.A. Welcomes Collective, a coalition of humanitarian and immigrant rights organizations formed to respond to the arrivals, tweeted out a series of statements.

City's response: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a press statement that the city initiated its planned response after learning yesterday that the bus was on its way. "The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan," the statement reads.

City council's action: In August, the L.A.City Council passed a motion requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Abbott.

