13th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives In LA
Topline:
Another bus from Texas carrying asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles this morning. There were 46 people aboard, including 15 children.
The details: That makes it the 13th bus in nearly three months sent here by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in what critics have decried as a "political stunt" to send asylum seekers to blue states. Today's bus carried asylum seekers from Colombia, Honduras, Mexico and other countries.
The L.A. Welcomes Collective, a coalition of humanitarian and immigrant rights organizations formed to respond to the arrivals, tweeted out a series of statements.
The L.A. Welcomes Collective confirms arrival of 46 migrants, Saturday, 8:55 am. The TX-sponsored bus includes 12 families, 32 males & 14 females, including 15 children. From Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, & Venezuela. Many report little or no food in 25 hrs.— CHIRLA (@CHIRLA) September 9, 2023
City's response: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a press statement that the city initiated its planned response after learning yesterday that the bus was on its way. "The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan," the statement reads.
City council's action: In August, the L.A.City Council passed a motion requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Abbott.
