12th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives On Labor Day

Topline:

Another bus from Texas carrying 43 asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles on Labor Day.

The details: It was the 12th bus in nearly 3 months sent here under a strategy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send asylum seekers to Democratic-led states.

Aboard the bus that arrived today were people from Russia, Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico, Columbia and Guatemala — 21 of them are children, including a year-old infant.

The arrival of 43 asylum seekers to LA on Labor Day should underscore the main request by our new neighbors: to be self-sufficient. Migrants want to contribute but they need work permits. The Biden Administration can do better to expedite process. — CHIRLA (@CHIRLA) September 4, 2023

City Council's action: Last week the Los Angeles City Council passed a motion requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Abbott.

