12th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives On Labor Day
Topline:
Another bus from Texas carrying 43 asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles on Labor Day.
The details: It was the 12th bus in nearly 3 months sent here under a strategy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send asylum seekers to Democratic-led states.
Aboard the bus that arrived today were people from Russia, Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico, Columbia and Guatemala — 21 of them are children, including a year-old infant.
The arrival of 43 asylum seekers to LA on Labor Day should underscore the main request by our new neighbors: to be self-sufficient. Migrants want to contribute but they need work permits. The Biden Administration can do better to expedite process.— CHIRLA (@CHIRLA) September 4, 2023
City Council's action: Last week the Los Angeles City Council passed a motion requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Abbott.
Go deeper: Local groups appeal for help as more migrant buses arrive from Texas
-
The lawsuit was announced Monday by State Attorney General Rob Bonta.
-
Dancers at Star Garden demanded better working conditions — including protection from aggressive guests. Up next: An actual contract.
-
The victory came courtesy of a Louis Lappe walk-off home run.
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
An LAist review finds 274 units, partially paid for by the voter-approved bond measure Proposition HHH, have sat empty for more than 60 days.