News

12th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives On Labor Day

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 4, 2023 11:25 AM
A man with short dark hair and medium-brown skin holds a black guitar by its neck as he walks away from a green L.A. city bus. He's wearing a surgical mask, and another man wearing a surgical mask and holding a bottle of water exits through the bus's door down onto the pavement as other people approach them.
Migrants who arrived in Los Angeles minutes prior disembark a bus to enter St. Anthony’s Croation Catholic Church to receive support services on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Topline:

Another bus from Texas carrying 43 asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles on Labor Day.

The details: It was the 12th bus in nearly 3 months sent here under a strategy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send asylum seekers to Democratic-led states.
Aboard the bus that arrived today were people from Russia, Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico, Columbia and Guatemala — 21 of them are children, including a year-old infant.

City Council's action: Last week the Los Angeles City Council passed a motion requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Abbott.

Go deeper: Local groups appeal for help as more migrant buses arrive from Texas

