11th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Nate Perez
Published Aug 30, 2023 5:05 PM
A white bus with darkly tinted windows is waiting at the entrance to a lot. A sign with a circled letter "P" rises slightly above the height of the bus from a center divider. A narrow building that looks to be at least 20 stories tall rises in the background against a blue sky.
A bus from Texas with migrants arrives at Los Angeles Union Station on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Topline:

Another bus from Texas carrying asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday. It included 35 people — including 14 children — from Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Russia and Venezuela.

The details: It's the 11th time in nearly three months that a bus of asylum seekers arrived from Texas to Los Angeles. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights spokesperson Jorge-Mario Cabrera says almost all the people on this latest bus are connecting with someone locally.

"They all seemed to be relatively okay in health," he said. "None seemed to be sick. They were all very tired after a day-long ride on the bus.

City Council's action: The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion on Wednesday requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez says Abbot's disregard for these families' lives deserves a full investigation.

"A couple of weeks ago while we were all preparing for Hurricane Hilary, he knowingly sent a bus with small children right into the path of the hurricane."

What's next: Cabrera hopes the buses stop coming. But he's also urging the Biden administration to expedite work permits for asylum seekers.

"That's the number one hope that migrants express to us when they arrive," he said. "They want to be self-sufficient. They want to be able to contribute to their communities And the cities that receive them can definitely benefit by having a work permit that they can begin using right away."

Go deeper: Local groups appeal for help as more migrant buses arrive from Texas.

