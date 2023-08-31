11th Migrant Bus From Texas Arrives

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Another bus from Texas carrying asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday. It included 35 people — including 14 children — from Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Russia and Venezuela.

The details: It's the 11th time in nearly three months that a bus of asylum seekers arrived from Texas to Los Angeles. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights spokesperson Jorge-Mario Cabrera says almost all the people on this latest bus are connecting with someone locally.

"They all seemed to be relatively okay in health," he said. "None seemed to be sick. They were all very tired after a day-long ride on the bus.

City Council's action: The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion on Wednesday requesting the City Attorney's office to look into potential legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez says Abbot's disregard for these families' lives deserves a full investigation.

"A couple of weeks ago while we were all preparing for Hurricane Hilary, he knowingly sent a bus with small children right into the path of the hurricane."

What's next: Cabrera hopes the buses stop coming. But he's also urging the Biden administration to expedite work permits for asylum seekers.

"That's the number one hope that migrants express to us when they arrive," he said. "They want to be self-sufficient. They want to be able to contribute to their communities And the cities that receive them can definitely benefit by having a work permit that they can begin using right away."

Go deeper: Local groups appeal for help as more migrant buses arrive from Texas.

