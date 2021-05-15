101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Gets A Major Boost From $25 Million Grant

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

A planned massive wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in the Liberty Canyon area of Agoura Hills is a step closer to happening.

The National Wildlife Federation announced Friday that philanthropist Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation have made a $25 million conservation challenge grant to its #SaveLACougars campaign to help break ground.

The idea of the “wildlife bridge” over the 101 is to allow endangered mountain lions and other animals that live in the Santa Monica Mountains, like bobcats and mule deer, to safely cross the busy freeway without being hit by cars. Mountain lions are often struck and are killed while trying to cross local freeways as they seek a new place to live, find a mate, or escape wildfires.

With the new grant, the campaign has raised over $44 million for the project; it will need to secure about $35 million more to ``"unlock" the challenge grant and be able to break ground on the wildlife bridge in November.

This would be the first urban wildlife crossing of its scale, according to the National Wildlife Federation, spanning 210 feet over 10 freeway lanes, along with an access road. It’s being funded through private donations along with public support.