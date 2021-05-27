10 Vaccinated Californians Will Have The Chance To $1.5 M. (You Read That Right)

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Ten vaccinated Californians will have the chance to win a $1.5 million prize as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's "Vax for the Win" incentive program. The cash money isn’t the only prize.

Starting today the state of California is offering $50 gift cards to the next two million residents who start and finish their COVID-19 vaccinations, regardless of immigration status. You can either get a virtual prepaid card or a physical card for select grocery chains.

"What about everybody else who did the right thing? What about you? Two weeks ago, two months ago, took the time away from work, waited in a long line,” Newsom said.

Everyone in the state who has gotten at least one shot will be entered into drawings to win $50,000 dollars on June 4 and 11. There will be 30 prizes on those days.

The even bigger drawing of the 10 prizes for $1.5 million will be held on June 15, when the state drops the color-coded tier system.

Winners must complete their vaccinations in order to claim their prize. More information at myturn.ca.gov and Covid19.ca.gov.