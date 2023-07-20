Support for LAist comes from
News

$1 Billion Powerball Ticket Sold At Downtown LA Mini Market

By  Megan Garvey  and Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 20, 2023 9:24 AM
In the center, a dark-skinned man heads to the trunk of a car while four other men stand around cameras on the right, and another man on the left positions a camera. They're in front of a small store.
Nabor Herrera is the owner of the store that sold the winning Powerball jackpot ticket in Downtown Los Angeles.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
IN THIS ARTICLE

The winning ticket for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

The small store in the downtown L.A. fashion district — which offers cold drinks, chips and other mini-market items — was a hub of activity Thursday morning as Powerball officials worked to change out signs promoting the lottery ahead of a scheduled 11 a.m. news conference.

Someone had used a black marker to change the sidewalk sign from "Millionaire Made Here" to "Billionaire Made Here."

A sign reading "Millionaire Made Here" was altered to read "Billionaire."
The scene early Thursday outside Las Palmitas Mini Market
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
The location is a short distance from the heart of L.A.'s Skid Row where many of the available resources for unhoused people in the area are centered.

About the win

This is the sixth largest Powerball prize in U.S. history, and it's the second time in less than a year that a supermassive payout came from a ticket sold in the L.A. area. The largest jackpot was $2 billion, from a ticket sold in Altadena last November.

The winning numbers: 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball number was 24.

Reaction in the community

One man walking down Wall Street where the mini market storefront was one of the few open early, spotted the signs and asked: "How much did they win?"

When he heard a billion, he repeated the figure to make sure it was correct.

Other store owners watched from across the street at stores that offer sales racks of clothes on the sidewalk with enticements like: 3 for $10.

What the store owner gets

A smiliing man with medium-tone skin holds a replica check for One Billion + 80 million
A replica check shows the total winnings of the lucky Powerball winner.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist )
A man with medium tone skin holds up a replica check for One Million made out to La Palmitas Mini Market and dated July 19, 2023
Rick Herrera, a district lottery manager, holds a replica check.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
Rick Herrera, a district manager with the lottery, held up replica checks in English and Spanish for camera crews ahead of the scheduled news conference.

Herrera said they knew last night within a few hours which store had sold the lucky ticket. He noted it was the first winner in L.A.'s downtown area in a while.

"The store owner will receive $1 million which is the maximum of California and, and which is pretty good, pretty good feeling," he said.

Nabor Herrera, the owner, told KTLA 5 he'll use the money to invest in his business and a possible vacation to Cancun or Cabo San Lucas.

After speaking to reporters, Herrera carried on with his day, unloading bottles of water and other supplies for his market from the trunk of a car parked at one of the metered spots along the street.

We will have more later on this developing story from Adolfo Guzman-Lopez.

