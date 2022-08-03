LA Remembers Vin Scully, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster
Vin Scully, the longtime Hall of Fame broadcaster who followed the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1950, died Tuesday. Scully was a beloved figure in L.A., and we're gathering tributes and reactions from Angelenos and from those who knew and worked with him.
"Two and two to Harvey Kuenn, one strike away. Sandy, into his windup, here's the pitch…swung on and missed; the perfect game!" Vin Scully, calling the final inning of Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax's perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965.
With Kirk Gibson injured, out of the starting lineup and called on to hit in the bottom of the ninth — the impossible happened. Gibson hit a homerun that Vin Scully described as a “High fly ball into right field. She is gone!” leading the crowd in a frenzy and Scully speechless for nearly a minute.
Vin Scully was there to call Hank Aaron’s recording-breaking 715th home run, surpassing former home run leader Babe Ruth. Aaron and the Atlanta Braves were playing the Dodgers at home. “What a marvelous moment for the country and the world,” Scully said while the new home run king was adored by his fans and parents at home plate.
My favorite Vin Scully call? I'll go with his greeting to Dodger fans at the start of every ballgame.
"Well, hi, everybody — and a very pleasant good evening to you wherever you may be!"
I heard it thousands of times, starting with my first transistor radio long ago. It meant summer was here. Time to — as Vinnie would also say — "pull up a chair and spend part of Wednesday with us" (or Thursday or whatever day it was).
I always brought my radio to Dodger Stadium when I caught a ballgame, but I didn't have to. Everybody else in the stands had their radios and we were all listening to Vin Scully.
I met him once, but just to shake his hand. I don't think I said anything — it was always better to let Vinnie do the talking.
Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw shared his thoughts about Scully, saying he led "a tremendous life and legacy."
"He was the best there ever was. Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people who have come through, it's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly." @ClaytonKersh22 on Vin Scully's legacy. pic.twitter.com/tbZxACr3lO
Dodger baseball great Steve Garvey spoke to the Major League Baseball network about Vin Scully:
"Every great city has sounds to it. Los Angeles has had one clear sound and that's been the voice of Vin Scully."
Vin Scully called what many consider to the best sports moment in Los Angeles history: the walk-off home run by an injured Kirk Gibson during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco playing the Giants Tuesday night.
Word of Vin Scully's passing came early in the game, and while it was announced on TV and radio, no announcement was made at Oracle Park to avoid impacting the outcome of the game. But after the game, the Giants paid tribute to the voice of their chief rival.