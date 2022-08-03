LA Remembers Vin Scully, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster

Vin Scully's Most Memorable Calls

"Two and two to Harvey Kuenn, one strike away. Sandy, into his windup, here's the pitch…swung on and missed; the perfect game!" Vin Scully, calling the final inning of Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax's perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965.

With Kirk Gibson injured, out of the starting lineup and called on to hit in the bottom of the ninth — the impossible happened. Gibson hit a homerun that Vin Scully described as a “High fly ball into right field. She is gone!” leading the crowd in a frenzy and Scully speechless for nearly a minute.

Vin Scully was there to call Hank Aaron’s recording-breaking 715th home run, surpassing former home run leader Babe Ruth. Aaron and the Atlanta Braves were playing the Dodgers at home. “What a marvelous moment for the country and the world,” Scully said while the new home run king was adored by his fans and parents at home plate.