LIVE UPDATES

LA Remembers Vin Scully, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster

Vin Scully, the longtime Hall of Fame broadcaster who followed the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1950, died Tuesday. Scully was a beloved figure in L.A., and we're gathering tributes and reactions from Angelenos and from those who knew and worked with him.

Vin Scully stands and waves at his booth behind a sign that reads "I'll Miss You."
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully waves to the crowd after leading in the singing of Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the seventh inning stretch of the game with the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 24, 2016.
(Stephen Dunn
/
Getty Images)
Vin Scully's Most Memorable Calls

Posted August 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM
By  Nate Perez

"Two and two to Harvey Kuenn, one strike away. Sandy, into his windup, here's the pitch…swung on and missed; the perfect game!" Vin Scully, calling the final inning of Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax's perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965.

With Kirk Gibson injured, out of the starting lineup and called on to hit in the bottom of the ninth — the impossible happened. Gibson hit a homerun that Vin Scully described as a “High fly ball into right field. She is gone!” leading the crowd in a frenzy and Scully speechless for nearly a minute.

Vin Scully was there to call Hank Aaron’s recording-breaking 715th home run, surpassing former home run leader Babe Ruth. Aaron and the Atlanta Braves were playing the Dodgers at home. “What a marvelous moment for the country and the world,” Scully said while the new home run king was adored by his fans and parents at home plate.

A Memorial To Vin Near Dodger Stadium

Posted August 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM
By  Julia Paskin  and Ryan Fonseca
A memorial of candles, flowers, signs and more set up in front of a welcome sign at Dodger Stadium, which includes the address 1000 Vin Scully Avenue.
A memorial of candles, flowers, signs and more grows for Vin Scully in front of a welcome sign near Dodger Stadium.
(Julia Paskin
/
LAist)

Some Dodger fans paid tribute to Vin Scully at a welcome sign to Dodger Stadium.

A collection of flowers, candles, signs, and Dodger memorabilia now adorns the ground in front of the sign, which notes the address as 1000 Vin Scully Avenue.

One fan, Kelly Rodriguez , said she was in tears last night.

"A legend is gone," she told LAist.

Alex Figeroa grew up listening to Scully and drove to the memorial Wednesday to pay his respects to "the greatest broadcaster ever."

Vivian Perez stopped by on her way to work at the Dodgers Press Box. She said she's "heartbroken" over the passing of her "idol."

'We Were All Listening To Vin'

Posted August 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM
By  Nick Roman

My favorite Vin Scully call? I'll go with his greeting to Dodger fans at the start of every ballgame.

"Well, hi, everybody — and a very pleasant good evening to you wherever you may be!"

I heard it thousands of times, starting with my first transistor radio long ago. It meant summer was here. Time to — as Vinnie would also say — "pull up a chair and spend part of Wednesday with us" (or Thursday or whatever day it was).

I always brought my radio to Dodger Stadium when I caught a ballgame, but I didn't have to. Everybody else in the stands had their radios and we were all listening to Vin Scully.

I met him once, but just to shake his hand. I don't think I said anything — it was always better to let Vinnie do the talking.

Dodgers Past And Present Remember Vin

Posted August 3, 2022 at 9:50 AM

Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw shared his thoughts about Scully, saying he led "a tremendous life and legacy."

Dodger baseball great Steve Garvey spoke to the Major League Baseball network about Vin Scully:

"Every great city has sounds to it. Los Angeles has had one clear sound and that's been the voice of Vin Scully."

Vin Scully called what many consider to the best sports moment in Los Angeles history: the walk-off home run by an injured Kirk Gibson during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts spoke about Vin Scully after the game with the San Francisco Giants.

"He was a friend and he inspired me to be better. There's not a better storyteller."

A Tribute To Vin Scully At Oracle Park

Posted August 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco playing the Giants Tuesday night.

Word of Vin Scully's passing came early in the game, and while it was announced on TV and radio, no announcement was made at Oracle Park to avoid impacting the outcome of the game. But after the game, the Giants paid tribute to the voice of their chief rival.

Fans leaving Oracle Park were seen stopping to honor Scully with cheers and applause.