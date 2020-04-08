Randy Newman Wrote A Quarantine Song For Us: 'Stay Away From Me'

We're all living through this extraordinary and frightening pandemic. The vast majority of our newsroom has been working from home (here's some advice on that) since March 11 to bring you calm, helpful reporting. We are answering your questions and taking more. We're here to help. And if you can help support that effort financially, we'd be grateful.
WATCH: Latest Updates From LA County On Coronavirus
Los Angeles County's coronavirus task force is scheduled to give its daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch live above.
Gov. Newsom: California Spending $1.4 Billion On 200 Million Face Masks, Other PPE
Gov. Gavin Newsom talked about California's efforts to acquire personal protective equipment, including 200 million face masks, as well as delivering the latest state coronavirus statistics in his daily update on California's response to coronavirus. Here are the highlights:
CALIFORNIA'S LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS
- A total of 16,957 people have tested positive for coronavirus
- 1,154 coronavirus patients are in ICUs — a 4.2% increase from the previous day
- 2,714 are hospitalized with coronavirus — a 3.9% increase
- The death toll over the last 24 hours makes for one of the highest COVID-19-related death rates in California so far. Newsom said that 68 people have died, bringing the state's total to 442
CORONAVIRUS DEMOGRAPHICS
Newsom noted that only 37% of the demographic data has been processed so far — 6,306 of the 16,957 total coronavirus-positive cases. Within that current data, the percentage positives by race are:
- 30% Hispanic
- 14% Asian
- 6% Black
The percentage of deaths:
- 29% Hispanic
- 16% Asian
- 3% Black
Newsom said that these numbers track roughly with population numbers in the state, but cautioned that it is a limited sample size at this point, so that may not be the case when looking at the broader population.
ACQUIRING 200 MILLION FACE MASKS, OTHER PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Newsom said that the state will invest more than $1.4 billion into personal protective equipment (PPE) for both medical workers and frontline employees, including grocery store workers. The state has secured contracts for 200 million masks from various providers. Newsom previously announced the effort on The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC Tuesday evening.
The governor said that California's efforts to acquire large amounts of PPE at scale was not an inherent criticism of the Trump administration. He thanked the administration, President Trump himself, and FEMA for their cooperation.
Responding to reports of PPE being seized by the federal government while it was on its way to other states, state Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci said the state didn't foresee having any issues in that regard.
The state continues to look for hand sanitizer, testing reagents, and other supplies to help in the fight against coronavirus, Newsom said. So far, 2,300 individuals and companies have filled out applications on the state's site for contributing supplies.
The state is working with non-governmental organizations in these efforts, Ghilarducci said, as well as directly contracting with large firms. This includes a direct pipeline to a California company that manufactures masks in China, allowing for monthly mask shipments to California.
PPE is also being acquired from Asia with the assistance of FEMA, Ghilarducci said. The state is also working with a new technology that allows 80,000 N95 masks per day to be cleaned and reused — it will be in California within the next week and will allow those masks to be used more than 20 times, Newsom said.
CONTINUING PHYSICAL DISTANCING AND OTHER UPDATES
There still isn't a specific end date available for when stay-at-home orders may come to an end, Newsom said. Performing coronavirus contact tracing will be an important part of being able to reopen communities, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.
With weather improving and Easter this weekend, Newsom reiterated caution against gathering in parks and the need to continue practicing social distancing over the weekend.
Newsom extended his appreciation to people of faith during Passover for not gathering together and practicing social distancing.
The governor thanked the National Guard for its work helping in the coronavirus response, including delivering ventilators and working in food banks.
SOME STRAIGHT TALK ABOUT COVID-19
Remaining Child Care Providers Must Limit Number Of Children, Screen For Illness
The state agencies that oversee child care in California say child care providers who are still operating must limit the number of children in their care to no more than 10 at a time and screen everyone for illness.
Providers, who are considered essential workers, have been clamoring for more information on how to safely care for children for weeks. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order this week that allows the Departments of Education and Social Services to approve child care and after-school programs for children of health care professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement officers and grocery workers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued similar instructions last week; the guidelines also said providers should encourage children to play individually and not serve meals family or buffet style.
One notable difference in the updated guidance from the Department of Social Services is the reduction in the number of children who should be cared for in a group from 12 to 10. The number is lower if infants are part of the group.
The new guidance remains in effect until June 30.
Read the full notice below:
Comedian Ronny Chieng Warns Of Coronavirus Bullying
Just as the coronavirus was spreading worldwide, comedian and The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng was landing in Australia for a visit. He had a cough and was coming from another country, so he was considered “high risk” and immediately got tested. Don’t worry, he’s negative, but he's still locked down under (watch his bit with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah above).
That’s where Chieng was when Take Two host A Martinez called him up to discuss his Netflix special Asian Comedian Destroys America, which was taped at the Alex Theater in Glendale in September 2019. That may feel like a different era, but Chieng’s jokes have new resonance today with riffs on Asian stereotypes and how the internet makes people stupid.
Take, for example, all the misinformation on the web about COVID-19 and retweets of President Trump calling it the "Chinese virus":
"Look, there’s adults here, but there’s also a lot of kids in this country — a lot of Asian kids in this country — who, they don’t know what’s going on. They literally woke up one morning and suddenly there’s a new thing that they’re being teased about. And I’m not talking about light-hearted teasing, whatever that means. I’m talking about this thing is something that can affect them growing up. We should think about those people. If we don’t care about the adults anymore, at least think about the kids, right?"
You can listen to the rest of the interview below:
Randy Newman Wrote A Quarantine Song For Us: 'Stay Away From Me'
We asked legendary songwriter Randy Newman for some help getting people to pay attention to physical distancing as we all hunker down at our homes, working together to try to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
But he's Randy Newman, so his advice came to us in the form of a song.
Here's what he told us:
"It's hard for Americans who don't like being told what to do at all. But in this case, you know, let's do it. We'll be all right. Okay. All my love, everybody, bye!"
This song debuts today on our newsroom's public affairs show AirTalk with Larry Mantle on 89.3 KPCC.
It made everyone here smile. Please share it with your friends and family.
Stay Away
Music and lyrics by Randy Newman
Venus in sweatpants
That's who you are
And when this mess is over
I'll buy you a car
We'll drive that car
So fast and so far
All your stupid friends
Will be left behind
Stay away from me
Baby, keep your distance, please
Stay away from me
Words of love in times like these
I'm gonna be with you 24 hours a day
A lot of people couldn't stand that
But you can
You'll be with me 24 hours a day
What a lucky man I am
Stay away from me
Wash your hands
Don't touch your face
How do you like that
Wash your hands
Don't touch your face
I saw you
Thirty years together
And we're still having fun
Once we were two,
Now we are one
Let's go out and get a burger
When you're done, you're done
Memories of the past
Be kind to one another
Tell her you love her every day
If you're angry about something, let it go
If the kids are frightened, tell them not to be afraid
But don't let them touch your face
Don't let them touch your face
From The Spanish Flu To The Current Pandemic: A History Of The USNS Mercy
The USNS Mercy docked in Los Angeles at the end of March to relieve area hospitals.
It's not taking patients with COVID-19 symptoms because, well, hospital ships like the Mercy aren’t designed to treat viral diseases, says Sal Mercogliano, a professor of history at Campbell University and a former merchant mariner.
“The issue with doing that onboard a hospital ship is fairly significant because hospital ships are basically floating communities -- they produce their own water, they produce their own air, they produce everything they need onboard the vessel to be self-contained so they can operate far from land.”
Mercogliano says the Mercy and the USNS Comfort, docked in New York, are designed to take casulaties off the battlefield and don’t have the kind of accomodations to segregate people who might be really contagious.
“They’re actually designed to keep diseases out, so that should there be a chemical or a radiological attack they don’t get anything inside.”
That said, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has seen hospitals overwhelmed, has asked President Trump to allow coronavirus patients to be treated on the Comfort. Closer to home, the Mercy's 1,000-bed floating hospital so far has only taken about two dozen non-COVID-19 patients so far.
Some things to know about the USNS Mercy:
- The one now in LA is actually the third iteration of the ship.
- The first one was used during World War I and during the outbreak of The Spanish Flu in 1918.
- The second Mercy was built in Los Angeles where the current ship is currently docked, and it was used during World War II to bring soldiers back from the battlefield.
- The deployment of the USNS Mercy is open-ended and not restricted to Los Angeles, should the number of cases dip here and jump somewhere else.
“One of things that makes these ships so useful and so versatile is that they can throw off lines, fire up the boilers and head down to another port should they need them, " says Mercogliano. "The great utility is their mobility to steam at 17-and-a-half knots and all of the sudden leave Los Angeles and be in San Francisco the next day, or seattle two days from then.”
Listen to the full interview on our local news show Take Two, which airs on 89.3 KPCC:
COVID-19 Map: More Than 1.4M Confirmed Cases Worldwide; Over 6,900 Cases in LA County
Note on the data you see when clicking on a bubble: Confirmed cases include presumptive positive cases | Recovered cases outside China are estimates based on local media reports, and may be substantially lower than the true number | Active cases = total confirmed - total recovered - total deaths.
Jump to: CALIFORNIA | WORLDWIDE | SOCAL COUNTIES | ANALYSIS
WHERE WE STAND
On Tuesday afternoon, L.A. County reported 550 new cases and 22 new deaths, marking a rise in the mortality rate to 2.4%. There have now been more than 6,900 total confirmed cases here.
Meanwhile, the United States is among a number of countries experiencing large-scale epidemics. The map above shows cumulative confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries and is updated in near real-time throughout the day. Zoom out to see more of the world.
Below are the recent totals for the United States, followed by the 10 countries with the most reported cases of COVID-19. Italy, Spain, Germany, and now France are all reporting more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began late last year, but whose reported numbers have since greatly slowed.
These numbers are changing rapidly and experts have warned that confirmed cases are far under the actual total of infected individuals. For more detail check the full tracker, which includes death tolls and projections of cases on the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering site. Engineers there are collecting data from:
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- European Center for Disease Prevention and Control
- National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China
- Local media reports, local health departments, and the DXY
Statewide, our friends on the L.A. Times data desk are tracking cases in California by surveying "numbers released by the dozens of local health agencies across the state." As of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the newspaper is reporting California has:
- 17,620 confirmed cases
- 450 deaths
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AT A GLANCE
At a press briefing Tuesday, L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer cautioned that:
"When we look at these numbers by the total population of each group, African Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races and ethnicities, and we will be watching this closely as we gather more information about the remaining 43% of people who have passed away."
So far, L.A. County is reporting 169 deaths. As of Tuesday, 1,510 people have been hospitalized in the county at some point during their illness.
Current as of most recent updates Tuesday
LA COUNTY
- 6,910 cases
- 169 deaths
* [Includes numbers released by Pasadena and Long Beach. See more from L.A. County]
ORANGE COUNTY
- 931 cases
- 15 deaths
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
- 1,016 cases
- 28 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY
- 243 cases
- 6 deaths
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
- 547 cases
- 17 deaths
* More from San Bernardino County
As new cases continue to be confirmed, Californians are continuing to be under "safer at home" and "social distancing" orders. State and county officials have ordered the vast majority of Californians to strictly limit interactions with other people, wash hands frequently, and stay 6 feet away from others.
Remember, the goal of social distancing is to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19's spread.
HOW CALIFORNIA COMPARES
Remote Learning Poses Tough Challenge For Special Needs Students
Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner was blunt about the challenges of educating students with learning difficulties and disabilities:
"This will be our greatest challenge as the technologies and teaching practices are not as well-establishedin these areas and there may be some students for whom there is no good substitute for face-to-face contact."
That's not possible online.
“I’m confident,” she added, matter-of-factly, “that he will regress during this time.”
Face Masks Pose Risk To Children Under 2
You've heard the warning from federal, state, and local health officials repeated over and over again in the past few days: WEAR A FACE MASK!
That goes for everyone -- except our littlest children.
That may seem counterintuitive, considering all the warnings that children can easily spread the virus among family members most at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19. But the CDC says face masks themselves pose a risk to small children.
“CDC’s recommendation not to place cloth face masks on children under the age of 2 years is to prevent suffocation,” said CDC spokesman Jason McDonald in an email to LAist.
Unintended suffocation is the leading cause of injury and death in infants, according to the journal Pediatrics. Most often it happens while babies are sleeping, but a cloth face mask could also impair breathing.
“They can't communicate readily if they're having problems breathing,” said Dr. Michael Smit, medical director of infection prevention and control at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “You don't want to think that you're trying to help your child by putting a cloth mask on them and then in the end, causing them to have difficulty breathing.”
Judge Slams LA's 'Inadequate' Attempts To Improve Homeless Conditions
Weeks after officials announced a large and swift response to protect the homeless from COVID-19, what’s actually happening on the ground isn’t meeting promises.
That was the subject of discussion Tuesday at the latest hearing in a federal court case that charges L.A. has handled mass homelessness with negligence.
During the hearing, Federal Judge David Carter chastised L.A.’s response to shield homeless people from COVID-19, at one point suggesting politicians responsible for the homelessness crisis be named on a "wall of shame."
In his earlier order convening the hearing, Carter wrote that recent attempts to improve sanitary conditions for homeless have been “inadequate.”
On a tour of Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, he found several recently placed handwashing stations without water.
Meanwhile, 50 handwashing stations owned by the Andy Gump company are already being removed after an employee was pierced by a disused needle while servicing one of the stations.
Mayor Eric Garcetti’s plan to quickly open 42 recreation centers in the city of Los Angeles as homeless shelters is also falling way short of its initial promise to provide at least 6,000 new shelter beds.
Because of the need to keep cots 6 feet apart inside, the combined capacity of all the proposed shelters will end up being closer to 2,000 beds.
According to a status report filed to Carter’s court on Monday, the city of Los Angeles has so far converted 16 recreation centers into homeless shelters, providing approximately 700 beds. More will open once they receive staffing assignments.
At one point during Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Carter asked city staff for the personal phone numbers of both L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Attorney Mike Feuer, demanding clearer communication from the city.
After the hearing concluded, Judge Carter took lawyers representing L.A. County on a walking tour of downtown L.A., where they found more handwashing stations without water.
Judge Carter has brought county attorneys to skid row. Here we are at 6th and Main. No water in these hand washing units! pic.twitter.com/P7CgqmX7II— Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) April 7, 2020
Health Workers For Elderly Lack Gear To Prevent Coronavirus Spread
It's a situation primed for hard decisions. Health workers like occupational therapists provide care to elderly patients who are especially susceptible to the coronavirus.
Often these workers go from house to house or room to room in a skilled nursing facility to see their patients. But with personal protective gear largely reserved for hospital staff, many home health workers are afraid they may be inadvertently spreading the virus.
“If I could wear personal protective equipment every single day with every single patient, that would be ideal,” said Wesley Chen, an occupational therapist in Los Angeles.
“But that is just a dream,” she said.
That leaves health workers like Chen to decide between a paycheck or risking doing more harm than good.
Utility Bill Credits Ease Stay-At-Home Expenses
If you’re staying home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, you're probably using more energy than usual, especially with the recent cold weather.
Well, your next power or gas bill should have a credit in it to reduce the sticker shock when it arrives.
It’s called the California Climate Credit. It’s not new — gas and power companies regulated by the state Public Utilities Commission have been applying the annual credit to your bills for years.
But this year, the PUC is speeding up the payments due to the coronavirus.
It told Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas to tell their customers the credit can help offset the higher bills people may be getting as they use more heat, gas and power while staying home.
The credit from SoCal Gas is $26 dollars. It should show up on your April bill.
The Southern California Edison credit is $74 dollars. You’ll see half of it — $37 dollars — in your April bill.
Under normal circumstances, Edison would pay the second half in October.
The PUC, however, directed Edison to pay the rest over May and June to get the credit to consumers sooner.
But Edison asked to pay the remainder a few months later, citing operational challenges. A hearing on that later schedule is set for April 16.
As L.A.’s coronavirus numbers begin to take shape, it’s quickly becoming clear that the pandemic will be yet another angle from which we can see the city’s stark racial and socioeconomic disparities.
Back in mid-March, wealthy neighborhoods like Hancock Park and Beverly Hills reported a higher number of cases than lower-income areas, thanks to better access to testing; these were probably the same people who could afford $250 for a cheek swab test. But local health officials announced Tuesday that black Angelenos have a slightly higher COVID-19 death rate compared to other groups, and there's concern that lower-income communities and communities of color will still go without equitable access to tests.
"It's unfortunate, but it's logical," David Eisenman, the director of UCLA's Center for Public Health and Disasters, told Alyssa Jeong Perry. "If you have health insurance and a doctor, it's easier for you to get."
COMING UP TODAY
- Schools must figure out how to provide critical services for California's 795,000 special education students, reports Kyle Stokes, but many parents are still waiting.
- If home health and nursing home staff keep working, they may inadvertently spread the coronavirus to their elderly patients. Jackie Fortiér explores how these workers are weighing their own need to pay bills and keep patients healthy against the potential harm of the virus.
- Josie Huang looks into incidents of hate crimes or threats Asian Americans are reporting around L.A.
- Federal, state and county guidelines are now recommending people use cloth face coverings when in public spaces — except for kids under 2 years old. Mariana Dale talks with pediatricians about why the masks might not be effective for young children.
- Matt Tinoco gives an update on all attempts to protect the homeless from COVID-19, including L.A. Housing Services Authority’s ambitious plan to secure 15,000 hotel rooms in the county for homeless residents.
- Emily Guerin shares how small businesses in L.A. are trying to navigate federal, state and local aid programs.
- Aaron Schrank takes a deeper dive into why the case against the influential leader of the La Luz Del Mundo church, who'd been in L.A. jail without bail since last summer on sexual abuse charges, fell apart.
- Sharon McNary, our infrastructure reporter, looks at a plan to offer relief on the high home electricity bills generated from all our staying at home.
- And join Sharon — who jokes she's finally converged sewers (aka our drainage system) with sewers (aka people who sew like she does) — for our live virtual event at 2:30 p.m. when she demos how to DIY a mask.
THE PAST 24 HOURS
L.A., California, The World: L.A. County has 6,910 cases of the coronavirus, and 169 deaths. The U.S. has almost 400,000 cases, and there are over 1.4 million cases worldwide. The Navy hospital ship Mercy has treated about two dozen patients since it docked in L.A.
New Day, New Rules: L.A. grocery store employees are finally getting face masks, and other local businesses will be able to refuse service to customers who aren't wearing them. A local ER doctor’s anti-contamination ritual is “a whole deal of, like, 45 minutes.” San Bernardino County, one of four “nursing home hotspots” in California, is taking additional steps to deal with outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities.
$$$: The coronavirus is highlighting L.A.’s economic and racial disparities, as lower-income Angelenos are less likely to get tested and African Americans with the virus are dying at a higher rate. L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu announced a motion that would provide small grants to artists and arts nonprofits. Many of the city’s struggling small businesses still don’t know if they’ll get federal loans. Without forgiveness for back rent, L.A. could see a huge surge in homelessness. California’s rainy day fund -- about $20 billion -- will likely be completely depleted by the toll of the pandemic.
Mental Health: The state has released a guide to help adults and kids manage stress while at home. People struggling with addiction aren’t able to meet in-person for 12-step programs and therapy sessions. Experts are encouraging a switch from the phrase “social distancing” to “physical distancing.”
Questions Are Arising: "I couldn't have done it any better," Trump said about his and the administration's handling of the pandemic. What would happen if a big earthquake hit right now?
Hello In There: And finally, the coronavirus has taken the life of legendary American singer and songwriter John Prine, who gifted the world reams of music and wise words to get through trying times – like these.
NON-COVID-19 NEWS
- We didn't have a 'Miracle March' for rain, but precipitation was still pretty good.
- The criminal case against megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed “apostle” of La Luz del Mundo, on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed on procedural grounds.
- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Universal Music Group by several musicians who wanted an accounting of the loss caused by a music storage facility fire, and a share of a possible $150-million insurance settlement.
YOUR MOMENT OF ZEN
When our newsroom asked Grammy, Emmy, Oscar-winning artist Randy Newman to do a social distancing message for our audience he went one step further, he wrote a song about it! You can hear the premiere of that song today on AirTalk with Larry Mantle or watch for a link to the video in the afternoon newsletter.
