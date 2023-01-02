Win a pair of passes to Just Like Heaven!

Enter the sweepstakes
Just Like Heaven is a one-day, all-ages music festival that will be held at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday, May 13, 2023! The lineup includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun and more.
How to Enter
- Enter the giveaway on this page.
- Look out for an email from LAist.
- Confirm your email address to complete your entry.
*General admission tickets are all ages, but you must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes.
What You Can Win
A pair of tickets to Just Like Heaven (May 13) Music Festival.
When We’ll Announce the Winner
We’ll contact the Winners via email on 2/1/23, using the email address they used to enter.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CALIFORNIA OVER THE AGE OF 18. BEGINS TUESDAY, January 17, 2023, AND ENDS SUNDAY, January 31, 2023. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. SPONSORED BY LAIST (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO).
