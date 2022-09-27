Discover “All Things Wicked and Wonderful” at South Coast Botanic Garden

Searching for your next family Halloween outing? This season, South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes peninsula has something for everyone and every scare level with All Things Wicked & Wonderful.

Look into the skeleton pasts of Diabolical and Misunderstood plantings in the Garden Graveyard, or discover hundreds of creepy crawlers taking over their first-ever Spider Pavilion. Search across 87 acres for one wicked witch as part of their Witch Hunt, which may just have you believing in sorcery. Or bring your four-legged friend to their Howl-o-ween Costume Contest on Oct. 30.

All Things Wicked & Wonderful will be sprinkled throughout the Garden and into South Coast Botanic Garden’s regular happenings as well, including classes. This may not be your traditional Halloween outing, but it will be both wicked and wonderful — what more could you ask for?

Learn More and Get Tickets

All Things Wicked & Wonderful

Oct. 1 - Nov. 30, 2022

South Coast Botanic Garden

26300 Crenshaw Boulevard

Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274

Credit: South Coast Botanic Garden

Diabolical and Misunderstood Plantings in the Garden Graveyard

Oct. 1 - Nov. 30

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

While the Garden is usually known for its beautiful pops of color, we’re going to the dark side for our Diabolical and Misunderstood plantings! Our Garden Graveyard will be located in garden beds across from the Spider Pavilion and will include plants that are not only dark in color, but have dark reputations as well. While many of these plants are maligned for being toxic or deadly, it’s not always the case. Come learn about these Diabolical and Misunderstood plants and be wowed as you truly see the Garden in a whole new way.

Credit: South Coast Botanic Garden

Spider Pavilion

Oct. 1 - Nov. 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

While hundreds of butterflies have been fluttering about our pavilion for the past few years, a new arthropod will be calling the area home, as hundreds of spiders take over the pavilion from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. Much like SOAR, guests can purchase an additional timed ticket to enter the pavilion for 30 minutes to be surrounded by orb-weaving spiders like Trichonephila clavipes (golden silk orb-weaver), Argiope aurantia (yellow garden spider), Gasteracantha (spiny orb-weaver), Leucauge (orchard spider) and Araneus (Angulate orb-weavers). While these spiders will be living freely in the pavilion, there will be some additional tarantulas inside glass cases. The Emergence Chamber will be turned into our Spider Wall. Here guests can learn about the brown widow, which was “discovered” in Torrance in 2003 as an invasive species on the West Coast.

Credit: South Coast Botanic Garden

Witch Hunt

Oct. 1-30

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Head out on an adventure in search of a wicked witch who’s been lurking around our 87 acres! Grab a map at the Garden’s entrance and you’ll be led on a hunt to various spooky areas of the Garden where we think she may be hiding. Be on the lookout for signs of the witch, and maybe even the witch herself!

Credit: South Coast Botanic Garden

Howl-o-ween Costume Contest

Oct. 30

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October’s Dog Walking Hours are happening so close to Halloween, we’ve decided to up the ante. We invite you and your four-legged friend(s) to come to the Garden dressed in costume for our Howl-o-ween Costume Contest. Take a picture of you and/or your pup dressed in costume in the Garden on Oct. 30 and post it on Instagram using hashtag #SCBGCostumeContest and be entered to win two tickets to our upcoming light exhibit (more info on that to come soon!). Tickets for dog walking hours are the same as general admission (free for members and up to $15 for non-members), plus $5 per dog.