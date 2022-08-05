Win a Palm Springs Getaway

We all need to getaway sometimes, and before summer’s over, you could enjoy a weekend-long stay in Palm Springs!

Stay at a mid-century desert modern oasis with two deep pools and spa against the dramatic backdrop of mountains and open space. Enjoy refined desert dining and drinks at the onsite Kings Highway diner and Amigo Room bar — plus poolside bites and drinks. The hotel also has a spa on the premises that offers massages, treatments, a steam room, and more. You’ll be near all that Palm Springs offers – desert views, music, museums, local restaurants and bars, a tram up to Idyllwild, and more!

