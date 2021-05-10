-
PoliticsPoliticsA poll of more than 10,000 voters found just 36% currently favor replacing Newsom, while 49% plan to vote “no” on a recall.
PoliticsPoliticsCalifornia’s new attorney general Rob Bonta announced he’s creating a racial justice bureau that will focus much of its work on hate crimes, including anti-Asian attacks.
Housing and HomelessnessHousing and HomelessnessThe governor says the money would place 65,000 people in permanent housing and end family homelessness within five years.
FoodFoodLaunched last spring, the program allowed restaurants and bars to expand their dining areas into streets, sidewalks and parking lots.
Arts and EntertainmentArts and EntertainmentThere are some invitation-only concerts for first responders coming up first.
Housing and HomelessnessHousing and HomelessnessThe city and county have been ordered to find housing or shelter for every homeless person on Skid Row — and to do it within 6 months.
HealthHealthKids and their parents have lots of questions. Here's what we've learned so far.
FoodFoodThe boys in blue (or at least their marketing team) have switched to Papa Cantella's from longtime vendor Farmer John.
NewsNewsL.A. County officials claim they’re not responsible for the homelessness crisis, 12-15-year-olds are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and check out a 1939 classic Spanish-language film.
Arts and EntertainmentArts and EntertainmentThe one-year suspension could be devastating to the HFPA, which gets $30 million from the network to air the show
Housing and HomelessnessHousing and HomelessnessLawyers for L.A. County asked a federal judge today to dismiss them from a lawsuit that would force county officials to take action on the homelessness crisis.
Cristela Alonzo talks about getting a show, losing a show, getting help and moving forward.
HealthHealthBut to get there, officials will need to distribute two million additional shots.
Criminal JusticeCriminal JusticeLast fall, the Board of Supes approved a proposal to dismantle juvenile halls and probation camps. Five months later, the money to fund the plan isn’t in the County CEO's initial budget proposal.
HealthHealthHere’s what young Angelenos — and their parents — need to know about getting the free shots.
PoliticsPoliticsAs the state prepares to fully reopen, the governor revealed what he wants to do with the state's $75.7 billion budget surplus.
Arts and EntertainmentArts and EntertainmentWatch a couple of cut-ups riff over a B-movie. Attend a Neil Gaiman book reading. Learn about Rome's Jewish cuisine. Get "winesplained" in an online series. Head to Dynasty Typewriter for in-person laughs.
HealthHealthTell us which factors you’re considering as you make this decision.
NewsNewsAll city-run vaccination sites are now appointment-free, Congress may revive a New Deal-era writing program, and goats are the latest defense against wildfires.
NewsNewsLos Angeles residents will now have greater access to the coronavirus vaccine.
NewsNewsMembers of Congress toured the shelter for migrant children at the Pomona Fairplex last Friday, in Congresswoman Norma Torres' district.
HealthHealthA nationwide study found that family poverty, low education rates and unemployment can affect children's performance on attention and memory tests.