The April 4 Special Election For LA City Council District 6

Why are we having another election?
In late 2022, an anonymous source released a secret recording capturing racist and derogatory exchanges between three L.A. city councilmembers and the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor. Nury Martinez, the councilmember representing District 6 in the San Fernando Valley, resigned under intense pressure. On April 4, voters in this district will choose a new councilmember to replace her.
Can I vote in this election?
All registered voters in District 6 will receive a vote-by-mail ballot around March 6. You can check your registration status here.
Not sure if you live in District 6? The district sits in the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Sun Valley west past the 405 Freeway to Lake Balboa. It includes Arleta, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley. Input your address here to find out if you live in District 6.
-
March 6: Vote-by-mail ballots go out to all registered voters in Council District 6
-
March 20: Last day to register online to vote in the special election
-
April 4: Election Day
-
June 27: Runoff election (in case no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote on April 4)
-
There are seven candidates on the ballot and three write-in candidates in the San Fernando Valley special election to fill the seat of former City Councilmember Nury Martinez.
-
From dropping off your mail-in ballot to getting a replacement, we've got your questions about voting by mail in the April 4 special election covered.
-
Ex-Councilmember Martinez Opposed Healthy Streets LA Plan. Candidates To Replace Her Say She Was WrongAt a forum focused on transit issues, no one mentioned the disgraced former councilmember.
-
City councilmembers' racist and homophobic remarks were recorded at a meeting about redistricting. Now a group of six scholars wants to devise an independent redistricting process.
-
L.A. leaders are looking into the logistics of a special election to replace Martinez in District 6, but it will likely be months before people could vote.
-
The council has been through scandals and elections, all within the last six months. New faces are in, and longstanding members are gone. We help you understand who's who and what's next.
-
A new motion could expand the City Council, spurred by council members’ racist conversations about redistricting.