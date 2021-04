It’s that time of year when the world is flooded with “best of” lists...so how about one more? Nick welcomes Sarah Larson, a staff writer at The New Yorker who writes about podcasts in her column Podcast Dept. and New Hampshire Public Radio’s Rebecca Lavoie, co-host of Crime Writers On to share their favorites – and not-so-favorites – of 2020.

Floodlines

Wind Of Change

Lost Notes:1980

Unfinished: Short Creek

Nice White Parents

My Year In Mensa

American Rehab

Canary

This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.