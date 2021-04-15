Richard’s Famous Food Podcast is pretty hard to describe. It’s technically a podcast that deals in food documentaries, but it’s also a cartoonish acid trip that rarely follows a straight line. Genuinely one of the most bizarre things you’ll ever hear, the show is also distinct for the fact that it’s all the creation of one person: Richard Parks III, a food writer, documentarian, filmmaker, and audio producer. This week, Nick asks Parks to walk through a single episode of the show – “Cornichon’s Quest” – as a way to figure out how the podcast works.

A Woman’s Smile

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

Servant of Pod sponsors include:

Raycon - get 15-percent off your order at buyraycon.com/servant

Visit my exclusive link ExpressVPN.com/SERVANT and you can get an extra 3 months FREE on a one-year package.

UCLA Extension Fall Quarter starts September 28. Enroll now at https://www.uclaextension.edu/

