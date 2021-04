As a veteran YouTuber, Hank Green is familiar with what happens when a quirky community starts seeing serious money, and grows up to become something else. This week, Nick talks to Green, who also makes podcasts, about whether he sees the same thing happening to podcasting.

Hank’s opinion piece for The Washington Post

Podcasts from Hank and John Green

Vlogbrothers

Crash Course

Meddling Adults

Dr. Gameshow