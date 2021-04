Avery Trufelman’s Articles of Interest is a show that explores fundamental ideas about fashion: What is its significance? Why do we give it value? How does it materially impact the world? In this episode, Nick talks with Avery about her work, which combines storytelling with a strong and evolving worldview. He also pulls apart the latest news with Ashley Carman, senior reporter for The Verge.

This Is Not A Drake Podcast

Boom/Bust: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia

New Sounds

Lucinda Williams - Fruits of My Labor