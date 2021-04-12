Support for LAist comes from
Norco 80
Norco '80
40:25
Chapter 4: The Final Chase
The robbers lead police on a winding chase that ends in a devastating standoff at the top of a mountain.
From This Episode
In the getaway, the robbers stole this yellow truck. It is pictured here after being abandoned at the washout site.
(RSO)
Rolf Parkes (left) and D.J. McCarty (center) after being airlifted to the hospital.
(San Bernardino Sun)
Sketch showing the shooters in the yellow truck and the helicopter during the chase.
(RSO)
Deputy James Evans.
(RSO)