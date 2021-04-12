Chapter 2: The Firefight

Support Norco '80
LAist Studios relies on listener support to bring your podcasts you love.
Norco ‘80 is produced by LAist Studios in collaboration with Futuro Studios.
*Editor’s note:For clarification, Deputy Sheriff Andrew Delgado-Monti carried both a revolver and a shotgun during the firefight outside the Security Pacific Bank, which was standard for the Riverside Sheriff’s Office at the time.
This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
From This Episode
CHP officer Doug Earnest bandaging wounded patrolman Bill Crowe.
(RPE/Jim Edwards)
Hostage Gary Hakala testifying in court.
(RPE)
Police photograph the green van used in robbery for evidence.
(RSO)
Riverside deputy Andy Delgado.