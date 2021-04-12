Support for LAist comes from
Chapter 2: The Firefight
Norco '80
35:23
Chapter 2: The Firefight
The bank robbers make it out of the Security Pacific Bank, cash in hand––but they’re immediately met by the police and a firefight begins.
Norco ‘80 is produced by LAist Studios in collaboration with Futuro Studios.

*Editor’s note:For clarification, Deputy Sheriff Andrew Delgado-Monti carried both a revolver and a shotgun during the firefight outside the Security Pacific Bank, which was standard for the Riverside Sheriff’s Office at the time.

This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

From This Episode
CHP officer Doug Earnest bandaging wounded patrolman Bill Crowe.
(RPE/Jim Edwards)
Hostage Gary Hakala testifying in court.
(RPE)
Police photograph the green van used in robbery for evidence.
(RSO)
Riverside deputy Andy Delgado.