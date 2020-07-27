Soldiers of the Sale

Support California City today
LAist Studios relies on listener support to bring you the podcasts you love.
Nat builds an army of salespeople to sell his dream. And then, then Ralph Nader intervenes.
From This Episode
Ralph Nader testifies at a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. following the publication of his book, “Unsafe at Any Speed.” His activism helped influence Congress to pass laws that bolstered car safety regulations. After his car safety victory, Nader directed his team of young lawyers (“Nader’s Raiders”) to focus on real estate and development in California. Bob Fellmeth, one of Nader’s most senior Raiders, led the team and published a report called “The Politics of Land” that exposed what it called “deceptive sale practices in California City.”
(Keystone/Getty Images)
In 1971, Great Western Cities told the federal government that it had over 3,000 salespeople and sales offices located in six states and Mexico. After the Federal Trade Commission and other agencies began investigating the company, its fortunes fell. By 1976, GWC reported it employed 132 people
(Securities and Exchange Commission 10-K filings)