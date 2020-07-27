Soldiers of the Sale

Ralph Nader testifies at a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. following the publication of his book, “Unsafe at Any Speed.” His activism helped influence Congress to pass laws that bolstered car safety regulations. After his car safety victory, Nader directed his team of young lawyers (“Nader’s Raiders”) to focus on real estate and development in California. Bob Fellmeth, one of Nader’s most senior Raiders, led the team and published a report called “The Politics of Land” that exposed what it called “deceptive sale practices in California City.”

(Keystone/Getty Images)