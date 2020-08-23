Ashley AlvaradoDirector of Community Engagement (she/her)
Fun fact: I’ve got the best job. Every day I get to think about the communities who make up Southern California and strategize ways KPCC/LAist can more deeply engage, reflect, and serve these new and existing audiences.
Growing up mixed in a predominantly white Northwest college town, I felt unheard and unseen — in my community and in the news I voraciously consumed. Through our engaged journalism, we work to remove barriers for participation and create a welcoming space so that more people have access to the information they need to be their own best advocates.
In our newsroom, that looks like community-centered storytelling shows, participatory photo projects, coverage areas rooted in information needs, and thousands and thousands of Angelenos’ questions answered.
It’s hard (and award-winning) work, but it’s so worth it. Just like the bacon-wrapped hotdogs outside of the Coliseum, which are also always worth it.
Stories by Ashley Alvarado
