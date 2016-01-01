Anjuli Sastry Krbechek (she/her) is a senior producer at LAist Studios, overseeing the Snooze and WILDpodcasts, and also developing a new AAPI centered show. She previously worked at NPR's All Things Considered and It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. While at It's Been a Minute, she produced episodes that looked at gun violence in Oakland, a deep dive into the history of drag culture and interviews with folks like John Legend and Jennifer Lopez. She also produced live shows in places like Iowa and Chicago and directed weekly tapings of It's Been a Minute.

In 2021, Krbechek created, hosted and executive produced the audio and video series Where We Come From, which told stories by and for immigrant communities of color. She did this while on a Nieman Journalism Fellowship at Harvard. She has been awarded for her audio work by the Los Angeles Press Club and the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association and her other work has appeared in NPR's Life Kit, Morning Edition, Weekend All Things Considered and ABC News. Krbechek also founded and ran an employee-run identity based mentorship program at NPR.