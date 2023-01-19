Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Why LAPD Chief Moore Banned The Thin Blue Line Police Flag

By Michael Flores
Published Jan 18, 2023 5:34 PM
A Thin Blue Line flag lies on the ground in the foreground of the shot. Behind it are several police officers' uniformed legs, with others in civilian clothing in the background on a partly cloudy day.
File: A flag with the thin blue line lies on the boardwalk near the feet of police keeping demonstrators and counter-demonstrators apart during an "America First" demonstration on Aug. 20, 2017 in Laguna Beach.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

LAPD Chief Michel Moore decided to ban the display of the Thin Blue Line flag at LAPD stations, on officers' uniforms, and on patrol cars. He joined KPCC public affairs show AirTalk on Wednesday to elaborate on his decision in an interview with Larry Mantle.

What happened to the Thin Blue Line Flag? "In the more recent past, it has been weaponized by the far right extremists and has come to in some people's view represent extremist views, including white supremacy and anti-government rhetoric," Moore said.

Why it matters: Moore — who is seeking reappointment to a second term as chief — said he agrees with those who see the flag as a symbol of support for the police. But he added, "When a person walks into the front lobby, or when a person sees an officer on the street, I don't want there to be any confusion about that officer's commitment to protect and serve, and the values of this organization."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The union for rank-and-file officers slammed the chief's decision, expressing "utter disgust" with the move.

Go deeper: LAPD Chief Bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag From Police Station Lobbies, Patrol Vehicles, And Uniforms

Related Stories