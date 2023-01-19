Why LAPD Chief Moore Banned The Thin Blue Line Police Flag

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

LAPD Chief Michel Moore decided to ban the display of the Thin Blue Line flag at LAPD stations, on officers' uniforms, and on patrol cars. He joined KPCC public affairs show AirTalk on Wednesday to elaborate on his decision in an interview with Larry Mantle.

What happened to the Thin Blue Line Flag? "In the more recent past, it has been weaponized by the far right extremists and has come to in some people's view represent extremist views, including white supremacy and anti-government rhetoric," Moore said.

Why it matters: Moore — who is seeking reappointment to a second term as chief — said he agrees with those who see the flag as a symbol of support for the police. But he added, "When a person walks into the front lobby, or when a person sees an officer on the street, I don't want there to be any confusion about that officer's commitment to protect and serve, and the values of this organization."

The union for rank-and-file officers slammed the chief's decision, expressing "utter disgust" with the move.

