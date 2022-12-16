Flying Over The Holidays? Here's Some Ways To Get To LAX So You Don’t Have To Bug Your Friend For A Ride

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

If you’re visiting family or friends out of town for the holidays, odds are there’s a trip to LAX in your future. Figuring out how you’re going to get to and from the airport can add stress to your plans, but it doesn’t have to be that way.



What’s out there? Angelenos have a best-kept secret (that’s really not so secret anymore): the LAX Flyaway. The shuttle makes round trips to the airport from Van Nuys and Union Station daily. One-way tickets cost $9.75 and must be purchased in person at the station. If you use a TAP card it’s even cheaper, and Metrolink monthly pass holders ride free at Union Station.

What about city buses? L.A. Metro’s C Line, also known as the green line, can connect you to the free LAX pink shuttle at the Aviation/LAX station. You can also ride the new K Line and C line link between Westchester/Veterans and Aviation/LAX stations to get to that pink shuttle from Crenshaw. Metro keeps a list of those routes and more that go to LAX.

Can’t I just use an Uber? Sure, but it will probably cost you a lot more. L.A. Metro and Flyaway services don’t do surge pricing.

Get more travel hacks: LAX Explained: Your Guide To Navigating The West Coast’s Most Infuriating Airport