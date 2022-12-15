Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

LAX Holiday Crowds Driving You Wild? Take A Deep Breath And Look At The Art

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Dec 15, 2022 5:30 AM
Four pillars lighted in yellow make the backdrop to a lighted LAX sign in giant letters. The photo is a time lapse so there are streaks of car lights across the road.
The Bell Tower sculpture at LAX.
(Kelly Barrie
/
Courtesy of Los Angeles World Airports)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

It’s prime time for holiday travel and thousands of people are flying through LAX. With all the commotion, it’s easy to get pulled into stress. Fight that by looking for the airport’s most fascinating parts.

What’s out there? There’s a lot! First is that hard-to-miss concrete spaceship in the center: the Theme Building. Walk up to it! It’s a relic of Googie architecture, that mid-century modern style influenced by the space age. Or, try to find all 26 glass pillars outside that comprise the Kinetic Light Installation — those giant color-changing glow sticks have been there since 2000.

What else can I see? LAX has an art program, believe it or not. If you’re flying through the Tom Bradley terminal, look out for a bell-shaped object above TSA. That’s Bell Tower, a type of hanging collage made of construction site materials from around Los Angeles. That terminal also has wavy aluminum roofs that you can see on takeoff, shaped to mirror the Pacific Ocean.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Explore more art: LAX Explained: Your Guide To Navigating The West Coast’s Most Infuriating Airport

What questions do you have about how L.A. works?
Caitlin Hernández explains what makes L.A. tick so that you can navigate our complicated city. If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Why is this like this and not like that? How does that work? Does it actually work?” then they want to hear from you. Share your question below.

Related Stories