Heads Up Riders, A Few Metro C Line Stations Are Closing Saturday For Repairs
Topline:
Starting Saturday Aug.12 and lasting until late September, certain stations on the Metro C Line will be closed for repairs.
Why now: Metro is closing the stations in stages for overhead power-line upgrades. The stations are expected to reopen Sept. 25. The repairs come as the C Line reaches its 30th anniversary.
Which stations are closed:
- First stage, starting Saturday: Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas, Redondo Beach
- Second stage, date TBD: Norwalk, Lakewood, Long Beach
- Third stage, date TBD: Hawthorne/Lennox, Crenshaw, Vermont/Athens, Harbor Freeway, Avalon, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Long Beach
What's next: A free shuttle bus service will take their place. Metro authorities are advising riders to give themselves 20 extra minutes of travel time when using the shuttle services.
