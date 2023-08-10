Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

Heads Up Riders, A Few Metro C Line Stations Are Closing Saturday For Repairs

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Aug 10, 2023 7:30 AM
A subway train with yellow trim arrives at a station. The digital readout on the front reads "East LA" and the circled "M" decal for Metro is visible between the headlights. People wait on the platform, standing a few feet back from the yellow safety strip at the edge.
A person stands on a platform while waiting for a Metro train.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Topline:

Starting Saturday Aug.12 and lasting until late September, certain stations on the Metro C Line will be closed for repairs.

Why now: Metro is closing the stations in stages for overhead power-line upgrades. The stations are expected to reopen Sept. 25. The repairs come as the C Line reaches its 30th anniversary.

Which stations are closed:

  • First stage, starting Saturday: Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas, Redondo Beach
  • Second stage, date TBD: Norwalk, Lakewood, Long Beach
  • Third stage, date TBD: Hawthorne/Lennox, Crenshaw, Vermont/Athens, Harbor Freeway, Avalon, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Long Beach
What's next: A free shuttle bus service will take their place. Metro authorities are advising riders to give themselves 20 extra minutes of travel time when using the shuttle services.

