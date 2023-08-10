Heads Up Riders, A Few Metro C Line Stations Are Closing Saturday For Repairs

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Starting Saturday Aug.12 and lasting until late September, certain stations on the Metro C Line will be closed for repairs.

Why now: Metro is closing the stations in stages for overhead power-line upgrades. The stations are expected to reopen Sept. 25. The repairs come as the C Line reaches its 30th anniversary.

Which stations are closed:



First stage, starting Saturday: Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas, Redondo Beach

Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas, Redondo Beach Second stage, date TBD: Norwalk, Lakewood, Long Beach

Norwalk, Lakewood, Long Beach Third stage, date TBD: Hawthorne/Lennox, Crenshaw, Vermont/Athens, Harbor Freeway, Avalon, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Long Beach

What's next: A free shuttle bus service will take their place. Metro authorities are advising riders to give themselves 20 extra minutes of travel time when using the shuttle services.