CHP Launches Online Training For E-Bike Riders
Topline:
A state law that went into effect this year required CHP to create a new online training program for E-Bike safety — we have some details.
Why now: E-bikes are becoming more popular and are accounting for a larger share of bicycle-related crashes. CHP officials note: "Electric bicycles are heavier and faster than standard bicycles and without the proper safety education and training, bike riders have a higher risk of becoming severely injured or killed in a crash."
Some quick tips from the CHP training: Take time to get a feel for the instant acceleration of the motor, prepare for a slightly longer braking distance.
What to expect: The online program includes riding tips, safety quizzes and video courses.
What's next: The agency adds that drivers should get used to sharing the road with more E-Bikes.
Go deeper: Electric Bicycle Safety and Training (CHP)
