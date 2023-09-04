Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

CHP Launches Online Training For E-Bike Riders

By  Julia Paskin
Published Sep 4, 2023 5:00 AM
A man is cycling on a downtown street with a helmet and bag on back of electric bike.
A new CHP online training program is available for E-Bike riders to learn ride safely.
(halbergman/Getty Images
/
E+)
Topline:

A state law that went into effect this year required CHP to create a new online training program for E-Bike safety — we have some details.

Why now: E-bikes are becoming more popular and are accounting for a larger share of bicycle-related crashes. CHP officials note: "Electric bicycles are heavier and faster than standard bicycles and without the proper safety education and training, bike riders have a higher risk of becoming severely injured or killed in a crash."

Some quick tips from the CHP training: Take time to get a feel for the instant acceleration of the motor, prepare for a slightly longer braking distance.

What to expect: The online program includes riding tips, safety quizzes and video courses.

What's next: The agency adds that drivers should get used to sharing the road with more E-Bikes.

Go deeper: Electric Bicycle Safety and Training (CHP)

