We Explain L.A.
Transportation and Mobility

California Opens Digital ID Pilot Program To 1.5 Million Residents

By  Fiona Ng
Published Sep 9, 2023 7:30 AM
Image of a driver's license shows the characteristics of a REAL ID, which includes two versions of the driver's photo and a distinctive background.
California opens digital driver's license program to 1.5 million residents.
(Courtesy California Dept. of Motor Vehicles)
Topline:

California is expanding its digital driver's license program to 1.5 million residents. The program is still in its pilot phase, and sign up is first come, first served.

What does it let you do: The mDL, or mobile digital license, is currently accepted at over two dozen airports across the country, including Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Mineta San Jose International Airport in the Golden State.

You can also buy age-restricted items, like booze, using mDL at a limited number of participating stores. How limited? In Southern California, just 3 retailers currently allows for its use.

What it doesn't let you do: The mDL isn't meant to replace your physical driver's license or state-issued ID card, says the California Department of Motor Vehicles. So users need to still carry their physical cards with them, since law enforcement, state government agencies, and the majority of businesses don't recognize mDL.

Is it safe? "Usage is not tracked, and no data leaves your device without your consent," according to the DMV.

How to get it: You'd need to download an app onto your smartphone. For instructions, and more information on how to join the pilot program, go here.

