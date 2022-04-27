$18.8 Million Settlement Reached For Traffic Killing Of Monique Muñoz

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The parents of Monique Muñoz, who was killed in 2021 by a speeding teen driver in West Los Angeles, will receive more than $18 million in a wrongful death settlement — and could receive more than $25 million in total.

“The money will never bring back their daughter,” said Daniel Ghyczy, the lead attorney representing the victim’s parents. “Their focus has been trying to prevent something like this from ever happening to someone else — and to make sure that someone else doesn't get that call that their child had been killed because of a senseless act of negligence.”

In the lawsuit, Ghyczy and his team highlighted a pattern of high-speed, dangerous driving by the teen’s father, millionaire entrepreneur James Khuri. Along with displaying that behavior for his son Brendan to see, Khuri also gifted his son the Lamborghini SUV that he later crashed into Muñoz’s car, killing her.

Screenshots of social media posts (many of which have been deleted) show the elder Khuri driving his own sports car in excess of 100 mph, and video, allegedly shot by his son, shows Khuri engaged in high-speed, illegal street races. Khuri’s public Instagram features multiple posts of him with his sports cars.

And despite knowing his son was driving the SUV recklessly, Khuri allowed his son to continue driving, which Ghyczy’s team said demonstrated “despicable conduct in conscious disregard of the rights of others,” including Muñoz.

The crash happened on Feb. 17, 2021 when Muñoz, 32, was driving home from work at UCLA Health and attempted to make an unprotected left-turn south onto Overland Avenue from westbound Olympic Boulevard.

Brendan Khuri was driving over 100 mph eastbound on Olympic, prosecutors later said at his trial. He entered the intersection as Muñoz was completing her turn, smashing into her car. Police officials believe Muñoz died almost instantly.

One LAPD detective initially described the scene to LAist as almost "complete devastation" and "among the worst aftermath of a traffic collision that I've seen."

The driver was later charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. He later pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 7-9 months in a juvenile camp.