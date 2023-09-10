Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Starting Today, Metro B And D Subway Lines Will Run More Often

By  Fiona Ng
Published Sep 10, 2023 10:14 AM
A rider wearing gloves looks toward a train while walking in an underground Metro rail station.
LA Metro is increasing the frequency of the B and D lines
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Starting today, LA Metro is increasing the frequency of subway lines B and D (aka the Red and Purple lines). Instead of every 15 minutes, the trains will run every 12 minutes for most of the day.

The details:

  • On weekdays, the two trains will run every 12 minutes from about 6 a.m. to 9. pm.
  • On weekends, from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Beween Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont, trains will run every 6 minutes because they share a section of the track.
  • All other times, services will be every 20 minutes, and every 10 minutes bewteen Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont.
Why now: LA Metro is dialing services back up to pre-pandemic levels. The agency said they were able to hire enough bus drivers by December to bring services back up to 2019 levels.

Now, it's the subway system's turn.

