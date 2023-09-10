Starting Today, Metro B And D Subway Lines Will Run More Often

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Starting today, LA Metro is increasing the frequency of subway lines B and D (aka the Red and Purple lines). Instead of every 15 minutes, the trains will run every 12 minutes for most of the day.



The details:

On weekdays, the two trains will run every 12 minutes from about 6 a.m. to 9. pm.

On weekends, from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beween Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont, trains will run every 6 minutes because they share a section of the track.

All other times, services will be every 20 minutes, and every 10 minutes bewteen Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont.

Why now: LA Metro is dialing services back up to pre-pandemic levels. The agency said they were able to hire enough bus drivers by December to bring services back up to 2019 levels.

Now, it's the subway system's turn.