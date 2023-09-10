Starting Today, Metro B And D Subway Lines Will Run More Often
Topline:
Starting today, LA Metro is increasing the frequency of subway lines B and D (aka the Red and Purple lines). Instead of every 15 minutes, the trains will run every 12 minutes for most of the day.
The details:
- On weekdays, the two trains will run every 12 minutes from about 6 a.m. to 9. pm.
- On weekends, from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Beween Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont, trains will run every 6 minutes because they share a section of the track.
- All other times, services will be every 20 minutes, and every 10 minutes bewteen Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont.
We're adding more frequent service to the B/D Lines starting today!— Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) September 10, 2023
Trains on both lines will run every 12 mins instead of every 15 for most of the day.
Trains every 6 mins btwn Union Station & Wilshire/Vermont.
New sked: https://t.co/l78HrU7fwF pic.twitter.com/SKbknb6nA1
Why now: LA Metro is dialing services back up to pre-pandemic levels. The agency said they were able to hire enough bus drivers by December to bring services back up to 2019 levels.
Now, it's the subway system's turn.
