Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Santa Clara Neighborhood Under Invasive Fruit Fly Quarantine

By Ashley Rusch, Fiona Ng
Published Jul 29, 2023 2:57 PM
A map with a particular area outlined in blue
The Tau fly quarantine area in Santa Clara Valley
(Courtesy of California Department of Food and Agriculture)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

A Santa Clarita neighborhood is under a fruit fly quarantine.

Twenty Tau fruit flies have been detected in the Stevenson Ranch area, according to California Department of Food and Agriculture officials.

And they're asking residents not to move any fruits and vegetables from their fruit trees or homes, and to double-bag any produce they wish to throw away.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The quarantine area stretches 79 square miles, between Castaic Junction to the north and Oat Mountain to the south; and Del Valle to Honby Ave from west to east.

The Brief

The highly invasive species hail from Southeast Asia, and is a serious threat to California cash crops like avocado, tomatoes, and peppers — in particular, cucurbits.

Officials think travelers likely brought the fly with uninspected produce across state lines.
 
Tau flies were first detected in San Bernardino County in 2016, and had re-emerged and been eradicated three times since.

The Stevenson Ranch quarantine is the first of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist