Share Your Questions For LA Mayoral Candidates Karen Bass And Rick Caruso

You’ve got a choice to make (again), L.A.: Who’s going to be your next mayor? That crowded field of 12 candidates is now down to two: Karen Bass, who received 43.11% of votes in the primary, and Rick Caruso, who got 35.99%.

You’ve probably been overwhelmed with advertisements and news coverage about the race to replace L.A.’s outgoing mayor, Eric Garcetti. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s any easier to make your choice. That’s why we brought you Meet Your Mayor for this election. It’s a quiz that asks you and the candidates the same questions so that we can "match" you with the candidate who's closest to you on key issues. We first took this approach in June, helping you find your match among all the candidates. Now we’re doing it again for the runoff.

We’ll publish the quiz in early October. What we need to know from you right now is what you want us to ask the candidates. Got a question for Bass and Caruso as you prepare to vote? Share it here.