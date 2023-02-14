Senator Feinstein Announces She Will Not Seek Reelection

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Dianne Feinstein Tuesday announced she is not running for reelection to the U.S. Senate.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein, 89, was under increasing pressure not to seek another term, amidst concerns about her cognitive health. Democrats Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter already have announced they are running for her seat, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is expected to join the race as well.

Feinstein was first elected to the senate in 1992 after serving as mayor of San Francisco and a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She was elected to her fifth term as senator in 2018.

Feinstein is the oldest sitting member of Congress.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years,” Feinstein said.

“My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

This story will be updated. Check back for details.