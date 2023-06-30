Padilla Declares Victory Over Alcaraz In LA City Council Race

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Imelda Padilla declared victory over Marisa Alcaraz Friday in the special election for Los Angeles City Council District 6 in the San Fernando Valley. Padilla, 35, is a community organizer and one-time field deputy to former Councilmember Nury Martinez, who resigned from the seat in October after she was heard making derogatory statements about colleagues and others on a secret audio recording. Alcaraz, an aide to Councilmember Curren Price, has yet to concede.



A commanding lead: Padilla held a 57% to 43% lead over Alcaraz, with 12,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday night. That represents about 10% voter turnout. The Registrar-Recorder is expected to release updated results Friday afternoon.

Padilla's statement: In her statement claiming victory, Padilla said: "To the voters and supporters of my opponents know this, I will work everyday to gain your support and trust. I am ready to bring a new chapter of leadership to the Valley. I will not compromise on our communities." She also said: "Together, we will clean up our parks and the streets, build more affordable housing, attract high-paying middle class jobs, bolster our small businesses, and make sure our public safety officers and first-responders are fully supported so that we can make the Valley safe and prosperous for all to enjoy."

Early appointment? The City Council is considering a motion to appoint Padilla to the seat before the registrar certifies the election so she can begin serving during the council’s summer recess. The council goes on recess after its July 5 meeting. The registrar is not expected to certify the election until late July.