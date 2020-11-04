LA County District Attorney Results: George Gascón Ousts Jackie Lacey

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Two-term incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded to George Gascón in the race to head the nation's largest prosecutor's office.

The race was considered to be a referendum on the criminal justice system in Los Angeles. It was also watched across the country as a bellwether for the national criminal justice reform movement, on issues ranging from mass incarceration to racial disparities in sentencing to diversion of people with mental health issues from jail.

The DA prosecutes more than 180,000 criminal defendants a year, and exerts enormous influence over criminal justice policy here and in Sacramento. When the L.A. DA talks, California politicians usually listen.

Jackie Lacey

Lacey, 63, joined the DA's office in 1986 and worked her way up the ranks before voters first elected her DA in 2012. She is seeking her third term as leader of the nation's largest local prosecutor's office. Lacey was born and raised in South L.A.'s historically Black Crenshaw District.

George Gascón

Gascón, 66, is a one-time LAPD cop-turned reformer who was San Francisco's chief of police before becoming that city's DA -- a post he resigned last year to run in L.A. Gascón was born in Cuba but grew up in Cudahy in Southeast L.A, traditionally one of the landing spots for Latino immigrants.

