Heather Hutt Appointed to Serve Out Mark Ridley-Thomas’ LA City Council Term

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The L.A. City Council Tuesday voted 11 to 1 to appoint Heather Hutt to serve the remainder of the term of Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was automatically ousted from the council after his conviction last month on federal bribery charges.

She’s been serving as District 10’s interim councilmember since last September. The term lasts until December 2024.



Why it matters

Hutt is a candidate for the seat in next year’s regularly scheduled election, and her appointment gives her the advantage of incumbency. Some community members argued it was unfair to appoint Hutt and called for a special election to let voters decide who should fill the remainder of Ridley-Thomas’s term.

Members of the council argued any special election would be costly and likely produce a runoff that would end in December — too close to next year’s March primary — and that Hutt would provide continuity.

The backstory

Hutt temporarily filled the seat during the prosecution of Ridley-Thomas, who had been suspended from the council before his removal. Hutt is a former chief of staff to former City Councilmember Herb Wesson.

District 10

District 10 (Courtesy City of L.A.)

District 10 stretches from Koreatown west to Mid-City along Wilshire Boulevard and south to West Adams and Leimert Park.



What’s next

In addition to Hutt, State Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer and Aura Vasquez, a former member of L.A.'s Board of Water and Power Commissioners, are running for the District 10 seat.