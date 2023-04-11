Support for LAist comes from
Civics & Democracy

Heather Hutt Appointed to Serve Out Mark Ridley-Thomas’ LA City Council Term

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Apr 11, 2023 12:38 PM
Heather Hutt, a light-skinned Black woman with shoulder-length black hair and wearing red lipstick and blue blouse, smiles at the camera.
Heather Hutt.
(L.A. City Council District 10 website))
The L.A. City Council Tuesday voted 11 to 1 to appoint Heather Hutt to serve the remainder of the term of Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was automatically ousted from the council after his conviction last month on federal bribery charges.

She’s been serving as District 10’s interim councilmember since last September. The term lasts until December 2024.

Why it matters

Hutt is a candidate for the seat in next year’s regularly scheduled election, and her appointment gives her the advantage of incumbency. Some community members argued it was unfair to appoint Hutt and called for a special election to let voters decide who should fill the remainder of Ridley-Thomas’s term.

Members of the council argued any special election would be costly and likely produce a runoff that would end in December — too close to next year’s March primary — and that Hutt would provide continuity.

The backstory

Hutt temporarily filled the seat during the prosecution of Ridley-Thomas, who had been suspended from the council before his removal. Hutt is a former chief of staff to former City Councilmember Herb Wesson.

District 10

Map shows boundaries of District 10, which has the 10 running across it. Neighborhoods include all or part of Arlington Heights, Koreatown, Mid-City, Olympic Park, Palms, South Robertson, West Adams, West Pico and Wilshire Center.
District 10
(Courtesy City of L.A.)

District 10 stretches from Koreatown west to Mid-City along Wilshire Boulevard and south to West Adams and Leimert Park.

What’s next

In addition to Hutt, State Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer and Aura Vasquez, a former member of L.A.'s Board of Water and Power Commissioners, are running for the District 10 seat.

What questions or concerns do you have about civics and democracy in Southern California?
Frank Stoltze explores who has power and how they use it at a time when our democratic systems have been under threat.

