Council District 6 Voters: Watch For Your Ballot For The Special Election To Replace Nury Martinez

Topline:

The Los Angeles County Registrar Monday begins mailing ballots for the special election to replace former City Councilmember Nury Martinez, who abruptly resigned last fall after she was caught on a secret audio recording making racist, homophobic and anti-indigenous comments in a meeting with colleagues.



Why now: Election Day is April 4. Mail-in ballots typically are sent to voters about four weeks prior to an election. Every registered voter will get a ballot. We’ve got lots more information on how to vote by mail here.

The backstory: In October, the scandal that prompted Martinez to resign rocked city politics. The secretly-recorded meeting was held to discuss how to redraw city council district lines in favor of certain members, and the anonymous release of the recording has sparked calls for the creation of an independent redistricting commission