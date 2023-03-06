Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Council District 6 Voters: Watch For Your Ballot For The Special Election To Replace Nury Martinez

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Mar 6, 2023 5:00 AM
Graphic of a person's hand placing a ballot in a yellow ballot box decorated with blue text boxes and red question marks.
(Dan Carino
/
LAist)
Topline:

The Los Angeles County Registrar Monday begins mailing ballots for the special election to replace former City Councilmember Nury Martinez, who abruptly resigned last fall after she was caught on a secret audio recording making racist, homophobic and anti-indigenous comments in a meeting with colleagues.

Why now: Election Day is April 4. Mail-in ballots typically are sent to voters about four weeks prior to an election. Every registered voter will get a ballot. We’ve got lots more information on how to vote by mail here.

The backstory: In October, the scandal that prompted Martinez to resign rocked city politics. The secretly-recorded meeting was held to discuss how to redraw city council district lines in favor of certain members, and the anonymous release of the recording has sparked calls for the creation of an independent redistricting commission

Learn about the candidates: There are seven people on the ballot and three write-in candidates in the race to represent Council District 6, which stretches from Sun Valley west to Lake Balboa in the San Fernando Valley. You can read about them and their positions on the issues here.

