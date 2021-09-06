Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Black Leaders Join Gov. Newsom To Rally Anti-Recall Voters In Crenshaw

By  Kyle Stokes  and Chris Greenspon
Published Sep 6, 2021 12:45 PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom, wearing a black mask emblazoned with the California bear logo, reaches out to shake hands with supporters at an outdoor rally over Labor Day weekend.
Gov. Gavin Newsom meets supporters at a rally against the upcoming gubernatorial recall election, Sept. 4, 2021 at Culver City High School.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
With a little over a week to go in the state's gubernatorial recall election, candidates spent the Labor Day holiday drumming up support for their campaigns.

Governor Gavin Newsom attended a rally at a Crenshaw storefront with a half-dozen of L.A. County's top elected Black leaders, including Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass.

"How dare people say that we should recall someone who was brave enough to make the hard decisions, in spite of the fact that it would hurt him politically? Because he did what leaders do," Bass told supporters.

Newsom helped launch a get-out-the-vote effort in the neighborhood with the help of volunteers organized by the labor union SEIU who went door-to-door to urge 'No' votes on the recall.

Republican frontrunner Larry Elder also held rallies today in Castaic and Thousand Oaks. Hundreds gathered in a baking-hot parking lot of a Thousand Oaks mall to hear the conservative radio host speak.

“No matter how much anyone here is sweating … no one is sweating like Gavin Newsom this very moment,” political commentator Dave Rubin told the crowd, eliciting cheers from Elder’s supporters.

