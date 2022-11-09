Superior Court Results: What We Know So Far In The Judges Races

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Superior Court judges oversee trials across all of L.A. County. These judges handle cases about state and local laws, including family law (such as child custody and divorces) and thefts down to small claims. This election, twelve candidates are vying for six seats.

You’ve probably seen one if you’ve had a traffic ticket dispute or served on a jury. Superior Court judges serve six-year terms, giving them plenty of time to affect your life. A judge acts as a court referee by ensuring the rules are followed, hearing arguments and evaluating cases and the law to hand down rulings. When news judges are voted in, you'll want to pay attention.

Did LAist help you vote? If you used LAist reporting to vote during this midterm election, please make a donation today to keep reliable and independent local news strong and available for all today.

Most candidates have backgrounds as a deputy district attorney. But voters could make history with the first L.A. Superior Court judge with a public defender background — diversify the bench in a realm dominated by former prosecutors .

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

