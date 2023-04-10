Police Investigate Anti-Muslim Vandalism At Koreatown Islamic Center

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Police are searching for an individual who used a permanent marker to write anti-Muslim words on the Islamic Center of Southern California's Koreatown building early Sunday morning.



What police have reported

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the person they're seeking is between 40 and 50, around 5'8" or 5'9" and 180 pounds. He believes the person is "in the area" and says police are gathering video footage from nearby businesses to identify the individual.



Why it matters

L.A. County has seen a surge in hate crimes in recent years. The county's Commission On Human Relations reported 786 hate crimes in 2021.

"When we look at hate crimes across this city and across this country, we've seen an unparalleled increased in the instances of hate and hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic," said Moore.

Not an isolated incident

The center had already beefed up security measures after previous attacks and vandalism, said Hedab Tarifi, with the Islamic Center of Southern California.

"There is a school associated with this building," she said, adding that it's important to send the message that local Muslims will not allow "haters to bring us down."