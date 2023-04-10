Police Investigate Anti-Muslim Vandalism At Koreatown Islamic Center
Police are searching for an individual who used a permanent marker to write anti-Muslim words on the Islamic Center of Southern California's Koreatown building early Sunday morning.
What police have reported
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the person they're seeking is between 40 and 50, around 5'8" or 5'9" and 180 pounds. He believes the person is "in the area" and says police are gathering video footage from nearby businesses to identify the individual.
Why it matters
L.A. County has seen a surge in hate crimes in recent years. The county's Commission On Human Relations reported 786 hate crimes in 2021.
"When we look at hate crimes across this city and across this country, we've seen an unparalleled increased in the instances of hate and hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic," said Moore.
Not an isolated incident
The center had already beefed up security measures after previous attacks and vandalism, said Hedab Tarifi, with the Islamic Center of Southern California.
"There is a school associated with this building," she said, adding that it's important to send the message that local Muslims will not allow "haters to bring us down."
-
Edward Bronstein died in March 2020 while officers were forcibly taking a blood sample after his detention.
-
Many of K-pop's greatest acts are actually comprised of people who grew up outside of Korea. Among them? The guys from Solid, who were L.A. originals.
-
The multi-family homes were red tagged by authorities late Wednesday.
-
Auf Wiedersehen, Alpine Village. Shop Owners Pack Up On Notice That Longtime German American Hub Is ClosingShop owners got 30-day notices to vacate this week but said the new owners reached out to extend that another 30 days. This comes after its weekly swap meet permanently shut down earlier this month.
-
Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)It's been many, many years since we saw this much snow in our mountains. Going up there right now isn't safe, but here are some places where you can enjoy the view and snap a pic.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.