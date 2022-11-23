Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

There’s a pretty good chance there’s a plant lover on your gift list — whether they’re a new plant parent with a windowsill farm or tend to raised garden beds in a sprawling backyard (#goals!). Well, We have something that will make everyone happy. Even better? This list is (mostly) priced so that you can also pick up a little something green — as in, a plant — to go along with your gift.

This curated list emphasizes shopping local, so you can ask your shopkeeper for just the right plant recommendation. One thought before you shop: Many stores are struggling with staffing, lingering supply chain issues and the same fatigue as everyone else. If something is sold out, or supplies are running low, consider giving a gift card: It helps out small businesses, and give your giftee something to look forward to in 2023.

The French Atelier Monstera Leaf Earrings

(Courtesy Lola Gutierrez)

You know what’s trending this year? Plant jewelry. Everywhere we looked, the bottomless love for all things plants has been channeled into baubles and trinkets. Among our favorites: These eye-catching monstera leaf earrings from the French Atelier, from Potted on Los Feliz Boulevard, $29.

Who’s your plant daddy?

(Courtesy Paper Anchor Co. )

Stop in at Plantiitas on E. 4th Street. in Long Beach — co-owned by Anthony Diaz and Kevin Alcaraz — and you’re sure to find a plant and planter that fits the lucky person on your gift list. An added reason to drop in is for all their plant-cessories, such as this Plant Daddy tote bag, $20, and Plant Daddy key chain, $16. Diaz said another popular seller this holiday season is the monstera studs, which come in a variety of styles. (Told ya plant jewelry was trending!)

Marmalade + gardening ornaments

(Courtesy The Huntington)

(Courtesy The Huntington) (Courtesy The Huntington)

One of the best holiday gifts for gardeners and plant lovers in Southern California is gifting an annual membership, $159, to the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Or even a gift certificate for a day visit, $29. Pair it with a 10-oz. jar of sweet orange marmalade made from the Huntington’s historic orange groves ($8.95) or a holiday ornament. We like this garden trowel ornament ($14.99) and this exquisitely detailed bonsai ornament ($38.95). They have jewelry options, too: A gold-plated ginkgo leaf necklace ($38) and earrings ($44) cast from the ginkgo trees at the Huntington.

A pet for your plant

(Courtesy Danae Horst for Folia Collective )

How. Cute. Are these! We found these plant pets at Folia Collective. There’s a koala, a chameleon, a sloth, a monkey and more, all etched out of thin sheets of brass. They’re $7.50 apiece. Gently bend the hands (or paws, or tail…) to attach. It goes without saying that you’ll need a plant to round out this gift. Luckily, you’ll have plenty to choose from at the Eagle Rock Boulevard shop.

Color Block Hanging Planter

(Courtesy Yerbamala for The Sill)

These color block hangers from the Sill ($55) are for the person who loves decor as much as they love plants. They’re designed for a medium-sized planter which must be purchased separately. Same for the plant, which is not included. But that’s no problem if you pop into the Sill’s shop on W. 3rd Street: The staff there will happily guide you to a plant (and pot) that will fit just right. Or, you can get a head start by taking their “Find Your Plant Match” quiz online.

Plant message pops

(Courtesy The Sill)

Want to put any plant gift over the top this holiday season? Add an adorable ceramic message pop, also from the Sill, for $5: “You Make Me Merry” would be right on theme. But then so would “Mom’s New Favorite.”

Monstera tote

(Courtesy Latinx With Plants)

You’ll proclaim your plant parenthood without needing to say a word when you carry this roomy Monstera tote from Latinx with Plants on Cesar Chavez Avenue, $30. Ask shopkeeper Andi Xoch to help you choose a house plant and planter, too.

Vintage wildflower poster

(Courtesy Marie Astrid Gonzalez)

This is the kind of hanging that a gardener would love to gaze at, again and again: Measures 30” by 18”, and features 60 wildflowers with both their botanical and common names, $14. We found this at the Theodore Payne Foundation, dedicated to the beauty of California native plants —and how they improve the environment for all of us. You could add on a magnetic wood frame for $32, for easy hanging. Pair with a gift certificate, or, even better: Plan to take your giftee out to the Payne compound in Sun Valley in 2023 to explore the tranquil compound and do a little plant shopping while you’re at it. If the weather permits, trek up Wild Flower Hill Trail — a short walk through chaparral and coastal sage scrub— for some breathtaking views.

Gardening gloves

(Courtesy Marie Astrid Gonzalez)

These extra protection gloves by Foxgloves laugh in the face of thorny bushes and branches. The cuffs are extra wide to fit over long sleeves or jackets. The synthetic leather palms are padded for extra comfort and to ward off thorns and injury. They’re even machine washable, on gentle, line dry. You could buy them online at Amazon, but why not buy them for the same price through the Theodore Payne Foundation, in support of their mission. $38.

Sample Haus planters

(Courtesy Sasha Pace)

If you know Sasha Pace at Vida Plant Shop on Elm Avenue in Long Beach you know she’s all about women supporting and promoting other women artists: These stylish vessels at Vida are by Diana Adams, a potter in Long Beach. $66-$72. Ask Pace to help you pick out a plant to go with.

Rose petals ornament

(Courtesy Aidan DaRe)

This is for the person on your holiday gift list who isn’t just a plant person… but is a rose person. There’s a difference. A rose person is —what’s the word for it? — absolutely obsessed with all things roses. So, what better to give than a holiday ornament that is actually made from real rose petals? This glass ornament from Tansy on Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank is adorned with actual dried rose petals, $7.99-$19.99, depending upon size. Consider pairing it with a stoneware bud vase or two, also available from Tansy. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, and top out at $8.99. (There’s even, ahem, a rose hue, at $6.99.) All would be perfect for holding a single, breathtaking bud.

Water meter + “How To Not Kill Your Plant"

(Courtesy Emily Sanchez)

Emily Sanchez, who grew up in Whittier and now lives in San Diego, coaches new plant parents in all things lifestyle at her website, Classy Casita. She’s also the creator of a hugely popular water meter ($12.99) because — guess what? — many people water their plants too much, which can cause root rot, or too little. You can buy the Classy Casita meter on Amazon, of course, but one reason to buy it online at ClassyCasita.com? A 10% discount on all new purchases and an instant (and free) download of her e-book, “How to Not Kill Your Plant.”

Cross-Back apron

(Courtesy White Bark Workwear)

This isn’t just a great apron. It’s a great eco-friendly apron. Handmade out of organically grown hemp and cotton in Los Angeles: White Bark Workwear’s commitment to putting out a sustainable product extends to the dying process as well: They use vegetal and “low-impact” dyes “with the goal of minimizing our impact on the environment while driving for the best color properties.” These $110 aprons are popular with the restaurant set but we like them for the same reasons the food world does: There’s plenty of coverage, for all body sizes and shapes, which means you can feel free to dig in the dirt without worrying about what else you have on. Expect subtle variations in color, texture and finish — it’s all part of the charm. Aprons come in dozens of colors, with four pockets and an ergonomic cross-back design that is easy on the shoulders while still providing plenty of coverage. Personalize your apron choice by choosing a bartack stitching color. There are kids’ versions too, at a pint-sized price: $49.

'Be Kind to Everyone' Tea Towel

(Courtesy LACMA store)

This 100% linen tea towel is for the plant parent who loves to entertain. Would also make a terrific gift for a host this holiday season. We found this at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gift store website, which notes that this design by artist David Shrigley “offers a friendly reminder for one of the most important lessons of all.” $40. ($36 for members.) Package it perhaps with a plant, a museum membership, or plans for a day at the museum in 2023?

California Master Gardener Handbook

(Courtesy University of California)

It’s quite simply the definitive guide to gardening in California. First published in 2002, the guide has since been updated for a new era: The latest edition includes designing for fire protection, and invasive species. Beach: “Whether you're a beginner double digging your first bed or a University of California Master Gardener, this handbook will be your go-to source for the practical, science-based information you need to sustainably maintain your landscape and garden and become an effective problem solver.” You can buy this legend in many places, including Amazon, of course. Two options closer to home? The University of California’s division of Agriculture and Natural Resources (most recently seen on sale for $30), or the Theodore Payne Foundation.

Mid-Century Watering Can

(Courtesy Plantiitas)

You might think plant lovers have enough watering cans. You’d be wrong. Just like there’s always room for another plant, there’s always a need for another watering can, such as this Mid Century Mod number, from Plantiitas in Long Beach, for $28. We especially like the long skinny nozzle adept at nestling in and delivering H20 to the soil — and not making a mess that needs mopping up. Comes in a variety of colors. And when not in use? It will look stunning on a shelf.

Hand pruners

(Courtesy Fiskars)

The Fiskars PowerGear2 pruners can handle the delicate — trimming blooms for a bouquet, or a bud vase. These pruners can also handle the hardy — easily powering through branches ¾” thick, thanks to something called “gear technology,” which the website boasts gives users three times as much power with every cut. That might be dismissed as puffery, except: Outlets as varied as Popular Mechanics and the Spruce also gave top honors to the pruners. Plus, they come with a lifetime guarantee. They sell for $35.99 at Fiskars.com, and you can buy at Amazon, of course, but they can also be purchased at stores such as Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

A SSSSSnake planter

(Courtesy Danae Horst for Folia Collective)

We are partial to planters that come with hard-working saucers, which do double duty, providing drainage for your precious plant while also protecting your furnishings from runoff. Even better? When those saucers manage to elevate the pot itself. Enter this Serp Planter from Folia Collective on Eagle Rock Boulevard: The small Bindi pot is 4” in diameter, the large is 5”. $23-$29, depending upon size. Perfect for spot — like a WFH desk — where space is at a premium. A staffer at Folia can help you pick the right plant to go with. (But it’s gotta be a snake plant, right?)

‘Bonsai for Beginners’ kit

(Courtesy House of Bonsai)

At House of Bonsai in Lakewood, a heaven for bonsai lovers, owner Victoria Lee directed me to this gift set for the beginning bonsai enthusiast.

It’s one of their most popular gift sets — so order now if you want it for the holidays — because it’s the perfect gateway to the ancient art of training and tending to miniature trees. (Bonsai Tree Gardener website explains that bonsai gardening can help awaken one's inner artist, and train the mind, too.) Kit includes a tray, and fertilizer and is as foolproof an introduction to bonsai as they come. This is a gift that can give back in many ways, especially for someone looking to connect with others in 2023: There are many bonsai clubs and communities across Los Angeles and Southern California. (House of Bonsai hosts workshopsfor beginners and intermediate bonsai students, $20.) And Bonsai-A-Thon is back at the Huntington, Feb. 18-19!

'Plants Are My Favorite People'

(Courtesy Alessia Resta)

You probably don’t need proof that plant care is about self care, do you? If so, take it away, Alessia Resta. She’s known as the Apartment Botanist for her ability to keep things thriving in teeny spaces — she has more than 175 plants in a 750-sq. Ft. apartment in N.Y.C. earlier this year, she published “Plants Are My Favorite People: A Relationship Guide for Plants and Their Parents.” And among its pages you’ll find a quiz to help you identify what kind of plant parent you are. $12.99 on Amazon, but if you want to shop locally, check at your favorite plant store that carries books. They might have it, or can order it for you.

