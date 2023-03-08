LAPD Considers A Robotic Dog

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

At its Tuesday meeting, the Los Angeles City Council delayed a decision on whether to accept a donated four-legged robotic dog for use by the L.A. Police Department.

Who is for the robot, and who is against it? Council members John Lee and Tracy Park said the robot can save lives, but council member Eunisses Hernandez countered that it could be used to target Black and Latino communities.

"In New York, the city council moved forward," she said. "They implemented them and some of the first places they used them on were public housing, housing for Black, Brown and low-income people."

If accepted, the $278,000 robot would be paid for by the L.A. Police Foundation.

What would it be used for? LAPD officials have said it would be used by SWAT officers in life-threatening situations.

What's next? The vote has been rescheduled to May 5.

