Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

LAPD Considers A Robotic Dog

By  Nate Perez
Published Mar 7, 2023 4:05 PM
The exterior of the LAPD headquarters, a beige multi-story building with the name of the department
LAPD Headquarters in front of City Hall.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

At its Tuesday meeting, the Los Angeles City Council delayed a decision on whether to accept a donated four-legged robotic dog for use by the L.A. Police Department.

Who is for the robot, and who is against it? Council members John Lee and Tracy Park said the robot can save lives, but council member Eunisses Hernandez countered that it could be used to target Black and Latino communities.

"In New York, the city council moved forward," she said. "They implemented them and some of the first places they used them on were public housing, housing for Black, Brown and low-income people."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

If accepted, the $278,000 robot would be paid for by the L.A. Police Foundation.

What would it be used for? LAPD officials have said it would be used by SWAT officers in life-threatening situations.

What's next? The vote has been rescheduled to May 5.

Most Read
Best of LAist