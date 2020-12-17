Air Pollution Is Fertilizing Invasive Grasses In Our Hills, Making Wildfires Worse

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Drive down any of our freeways that snake along our gorgeous golden hills and you may be forgiven for appreciating how beautiful they look.

But the flowing grasses that cover them are invasive species, flammable in wildfires.

And you're helping those grasses grow, simply by driving your gas-powered car.

