How to LA: How To Go Car Free In The Car Capital Of The World
Topline:
How to LA producer Evan Jacoby has been living car-free for about a year now. Today on the podcast, he’s dragging fellow producer Megan Botel along for his commute to work.
Why it matters: Tailpipe emissions from cars and truck account for about 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions in L.A. County, according to analysis of Metro data. Even electric vehicles contribute carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Added bonus: When you limit time spent in a car, you’re not just lowering your carbon emissions, you’re choosing to engage with your city in a more human-centric, interconnected way, whether its by taking public transit, walking, or riding a bike.
Promise us: You'll discover new things about L.A. if you get out of your vehicle and explore the city by foot or small wheels.
Why now: It's always good time to figure out how to lower your carbon footprint, but the weather will eventually start to cool, making a bike ride to work a little less sweaty.
The backstory: Los Angeles once had an impressive transit system, but it became the city of the car soon after the automobile was introduced. Freeways were built and parking lots were put in. In fact, many of our country’s traffic laws are based on L.A. But more investment is being made in public transit and the number of useable bike lanes in L.A. has increased, allowing more people to get around without a car.
Join Evan and How to LA producer Megan Botel on their ride from Mid City to Pasadena, as they explore all that history as well as a little L.A. architecture … and talk with some of those folks around L.A. who are opting to move across the city without a car.
-
The location in East Hollywood is the fourth official crosswalk to replace Crosswalk Collective LA's "unauthorized" efforts. Other DIY crosswalks have been removed by city officials.
-
Step one: Pull out that phone and snag photos of the pothole and car damage.
-
If you’ve ever seen a street name that has multiple versions like drive, place and road, this one’s for you. It makes little sense now, but there’s an old reason for it.
-
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
-
L.A. parking rules are confusing (and enraging). This guide will help.
-
We all know LAX is a necessary evil, but can that ever change? Here’s your guide to the airport’s hacks, history and future.