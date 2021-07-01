Support for LAist comes from
Housing and Homelessness

LA Launches New Eviction Defense Program For Tenants

By  Chris Greenspon
Published Jul 1, 2021 10:44 AM
The city of Los Angeles have debuted a new eviction defense program for tenant impacted by the pandemic. It provides free renters' education clinics, pre-eviction counseling and full legal representation for low-income tenants.

The program is available to all renters in the city, regardless of their immigration status, and as long as they've experienced a loss of income or face losing their housing due to economic hardship. Services are provided by partner organizations like the Los Angeles Community Action Network.

Its executive director, Pete White, says even with continued state and city pandemic protections for renters, it's important to know your rights.

"Despite strong city of L.A. protections, some uninformed landlords may move to evict and file an unlawful detainer," said White. "If you are served, do not, I repeat, do not ignore the summons or court documents."

White says tenants experiencing harassment, or who are threatened with an eviction lawsuit should visit stayhousedla.org to get connected with services and legal counsel.

