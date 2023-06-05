Federal Judge Says Lawsuit Over Feeding Unhoused People In Santa Ana Could Have 'Wide-Ranging Precedent'

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

A federal judge gave the city of Santa Ana a deadline Monday to work out a deal with a homeless aid organization that has been feeding people at the nonprofit’s headquarters, which city officials say is a zoning violation.

The details: In a hearing in Santa Ana, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the city of Santa Ana a week to reach a settlement with the nonprofit Micah's Way or else risk a court order that could have "wide-ranging precedent."

The city has refused to give Micah's Way a permit to operate unless it stops giving out food at its headquarters located in an area zoned for professional uses.

What Micah's Way argues: The grassroots nonprofit argues that its practice of feeding the hungry is protected under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) and the U.S. Constitution.

The Department of Justice has weighed in with a " statement of interest ," suggesting the case could fall under RLUIPA.

What the city argues: City officials say that all entities in the "professional district" where Micah's Way is located have to follow the same rules, and that distributing food isn't allowed.

What's next? Carter said he would make a ruling in the case — on whether to grant the city's petition to dismiss the lawsuit and, possibly, whether to force the city to issue Micah's Way a permit to operate — next week, at the latest. He said if he has to issue a ruling in the case, it could set a precedent nationally because RLUIPA cases are relatively rare.

