Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

San Gabriel Valley Drivers Prepare For A Mini-Carmageddon

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Jul 14, 2022 4:36 PM
Traffic congestion on the 210 freeway.
Traffic stacked up on the 210.
(Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images North America)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Caltrans is warning drivers to prepare for a miniature carmageddon on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.

The five-day repair project on the San Gabriel River Bridge begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will affect the portion of the freeway between Irwindale Avenue and the 605. The work is expected to last until 4 a.m. on the following Tuesday.

Caltrans is encouraging folks to use the Metro Gold Line or the Metrolink San Bernardino Line to avoid delays during the 126-hour closure.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

Westbound traffic will be re-routed to the eastbound side, temporarily narrowing the highway to three lanes in each direction.

In West Covina and Baldwin Park, a nearly three-day closure will occur on two westbound lanes on the I-10 from Vincent to Puente avenues from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, expect full overnight closures of all westbound lanes and the Azusa Avenue on-ramp to the westbound I-10 from 12 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday and from 11 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The 55-hour-closure will replace the pavement on the left westbound lane of the freeway.

Caltrans spokesperson Eric Menjivar is urging drivers to find alternate routes.

"If possible, if you're able to work from home, please do and just stay away from the area," he said.

Caltrans says the closures could start and end later, depending on weather conditions or construction issues.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories