LA County Lifts Mask Requirements For Vaccinated At Businesses With Verification

Los Angeles County will ease indoor masking rules for vaccinated people in some public spaces starting Friday.

The move, announced Wednesday by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, will allow businesses and other locations that verify vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated people.

LA County to modify Health Officer Order to allow establishments, businesses, and venues verifying vaccination status to make masking indoors optional for fully vaccinated individuals beginning Friday, 2/25. For more info, visit https://t.co/nm85vNP8js pic.twitter.com/VFfxQGzPTL — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 23, 2022

UCLA nursing professor Kristen Choi said it's encouraging to see COVID-19 transmission going down after the dramatic Omicron surge, but that the stakes are still high for immunocompromised people and for young children.

"For people who do feel at risk, you certainly can wear a mask yourself. N95s, as we know, provide very good protection," Choi told KPCC's AirTalk. "And for people who have young kids, I do hope that we will have a vaccine approved for them soon."

The FDA has put off a decision on authorizing a vaccine for use in kids 4 and younger to get more data about the use of a third-dose shot in this age group.