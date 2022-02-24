Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

LA County Lifts Mask Requirements For Vaccinated At Businesses With Verification

By  Lita Martinez
Published Feb 24, 2022 10:32 AM
A window reflects the image of a woman wearing a mask walking toward the building. A red sign on the window reads "COVID-19 updates" with the Spanish translation below: "Actualizaciones de COVID-19."
A grocery store that enforces the wearing of masks in L.A., as seen on July 23, 2021.
(Chris Delmas
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Los Angeles County will ease indoor masking rules for vaccinated people in some public spaces starting Friday.

The move, announced Wednesday by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, will allow businesses and other locations that verify vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated people.

UCLA nursing professor Kristen Choi said it's encouraging to see COVID-19 transmission going down after the dramatic Omicron surge, but that the stakes are still high for immunocompromised people and for young children.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"For people who do feel at risk, you certainly can wear a mask yourself. N95s, as we know, provide very good protection," Choi told KPCC's AirTalk. "And for people who have young kids, I do hope that we will have a vaccine approved for them soon."

The FDA has put off a decision on authorizing a vaccine for use in kids 4 and younger to get more data about the use of a third-dose shot in this age group.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus and/or how it’s affecting your life in Southern California?

Related Stories