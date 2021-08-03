Support for LAist comes from
Food

This Food Cart Designed By A Former Street Vendor Meets LA County's Strict Rules For Legal Vending

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Aug 3, 2021 4:59 PM
A rendering of a Richard Gomez's tamal cart in blue with an umbrella attached.
(Courtesy of Richard Gomez
/
LAist)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

While California legalized street vending a few years ago, the bar for food vendors to comply with strict L.A. County health rules has been very high.

24:06
Listen: What’s Next For Street Food Vendors?

One major difficulty has been the cart design. The county requires one that has four sinks and refrigeration — too expensive and clunky for most vendors.

Without a cart that meets requirements, vendors can't get permits from the Department of Public Health. And there have been stings of vendors operating without a permit.

Former street vendor and food truck engineer Richard Gomez designed a tamal cart that's safe and practical. The cost starts around $7,500.

Four pot lids are situated around a center umbrella pole in a detail rendering of the tamal cart.
A detail shows some of the feature's of the cart.
(Courtesy Richard Gomez)

Gomez's design is the first to get official approval. It gives vendors hope that the county will allow other carts that work for them. Our friends at L.A. Taco and Capital and Main co-published a great story about the process he went through.

Lyric Kelkar of the advocacy group Inclusive Action wants the county to rethink other health rules like requiring fruit vendors to cut their food at a central kitchen.

"Those types of systems — we need to be rethinking them to ensure that vendors are truly included in this economy," said Kelkar.

Kelkar points to outdoor dining as an example of the government supporting restaurants during the pandemic and asks officials to extend similar support to street vendors.

